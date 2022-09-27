A normal voicemail has the user’s name and information about where they might be and why they are currently unavailable.

If you haven’t changed your voicemail greeting message in a long time and want to make some reformations, you’ve come to the right place. For almost all iOS versions, you can follow the same steps to change Voicemail on iPhone.

How to Change Voicemail on iPhone?

Voicemail greeting allows you to record the audio that plays when you are unable to receive a phone call. You can easily record and change this greeting by following the steps mentioned below.

Open Phone application. Go to the Voicemail tab.

Select the Greeting option in the top left corner.

Now, select the Custom option.

Tap on the Record option.

Tape the audio you want to play when you miss someone’s phone call. Press on Stop once you’re done.

To hear what you recorded, tap on the Play option.

Tap the Save option right once you make the changes.



If you don’t like what you recorded, you can repeat the same steps and record again. We advise you to record in a room with minimal background noises. Make sure the audio is clear and easy to understand.

How to Setup a Proper Voicemail Greeting?

A voicemail has a limit, so you will have to include all the important things in a short interval of time. Voicemail tells a lot about people; hence, make sure it sounds professional or diplomatic. To help you not make some of the common mistakes while recording voicemail greetings, you can follow these ideas while creating a voicemail.

Be Precise

When someone doesn’t respond to a call, they are either busy or can’t reach your phone. Instead of stating the obvious, be more precise and mention when you can be available. You can also ask the caller to leave a message in case it’s something important and that you will get back to them as soon as you get their message.

Avoid Informal Words/ Slangs

Using text abbreviations like TTYL, BRB, LMK, etc., should be avoided at all costs. People from all age groups can call you, and there’s no certainty whether the matter is serious or not. It is best not to take any chances and record something professional. Record your Voicemail in a quiet room and sound confident when doing so.

Similarly, don’t use cuss words. Swearing on a voicemail greeting can be offensive, and using such words can hurt people’s feelings. However, there are no restrictions if you want to make your Voicemail sound humorous. Feel free to joke around and add a bit of personality.

Avoid Unnecessary Information

Since there is a time limit on Voicemail, it’s hard to mention everything in just a few seconds. That’s why you should get straight to the point. Sweet and short greetings always work the best. Also, ensure the greeting Voicemail is not too lengthy. You can let the caller know who they have reached by mentioning your name and where you could possibly be at that moment.

Additionally, you can give an alternate option for them to reach you where you will likely be active. i.e., you can give the caller your email or a different phone number. Specifying the rough time calculation by when you would respond to their message is also advised.

Don’t Be Apologetic

One should never apologize for being busy. Everyone has a life, including you, and being engaged, let it be work or something else, is not something you should feel sorry about. Rather than over-explaining why you can’t pick up the call, let them know when you will be available so that they can contact you later when you’re free.

At last, you can use another phone to call yourself and see if the recording is to your liking or not.

Why is Voicemail Tab Missing on the iPhone Application?

An Answerphone machine is a machine that plays the voicemail greeting when you are unable to receive the call automatically. When your country hasn’t set up an answering machine, the Voicemail tab might not appear in your Phone application.

However, if this tab recently went missing, the error is likely due to outdated software or a glitch on the phone application. Re-enabling the Voicemail feature from the settings and updating it to the latest iOS available for your iPhone should solve your issue.