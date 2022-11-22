Security experts suggest that Wi-Fi owners should periodically change their Wi-Fi passwords. It is backed up by the fact that the default passwords of many Wi-Fi owners are never updated leading them vulnerable to security threats.

Updating the password is a great idea to secure your Wi-Fi from strangers. Not only that, changing Wi-Fi passwords will restrict unwanted users from your network, which increases the overall network throughput.

While you’re probably used to changing Wi-Fi passwords on your computer, can you do the same from your mobile?

How to Change Wi-Fi Password From Mobile?

Changing the Wi-Fi password on mobile is easier than you think. However, you need to know your login credentials before proceeding further. This is important because it’s a security verification method to see if you are the actual owner of the network.

Using Router’s IP Address

An Internet Protocol (IP) address is a special address that identifies your devices (mobile, computer, etc.) on the internet and router. Your router holds essential configuration tools that aid in changing or modifying settings for your Wi-Fi network. For instance, if you want to change your Wi-Fi password, you can do it with the help of a router’s IP address (Gateway).

Step 1: Finding Gateway(Router) IP Address

Before changing the password, you first need to find your router’s gateway address. You can only see the IP address when you are connected to the Wi-Fi. So, make sure to connect to the network that you want to change the password of. After that, you can follow the below steps to find IP on your mobile devices.

On iPhone

Open the iPhone’s settings. Go to Wi-Fi. Tap on the (i) button of the connected Wi-Fi network.

Now, you will find the router‘s IP address on your network.



On Android

Launch the settings. Tap on Wi-Fi. Tap on the connected Wi-Fi or (>) icon.

Then, you will see the router’s IP address of the connected network.



Step 2: Changing the Password

Once you find your gateway address, you can easily change your Wi-Fi password using a browser. But you will also be prompted to enter your username and password before logging into your Wi-Fi configuration page. You can find your router’s username and password printed somewhere in the router.

Open the mobile browser. Tap on the search bar, enter your router’s gateway address (Example: 192.168.0.1), and hit Enter.

Enter the Username and Password of the router login page. And hit Log In.

After signing in, you will see the router configuration page. Now, you need to find and open the Wireless settings or Security, which can be found at the top or left side of the page. Once you are there, tap on the Old password and remove it. Then, add a New password (Enter 8 or more characters).

Make sure to enter a password that includes letters, numbers, and symbols. Once done, tap on Apply or Save.



Note: After you change the password, the connected device from your network will be automatically disconnected, and you are required to enter the new password to join that network.

Using an ISP App

This is another common way to change your Wi-Fi password. Most ISPs have developed their own app to manage users’ Wi-Fi at their fingertips without going through the router’s configuration.

So, you need to find your ISPs app and download it from the app store or play store. For instance, we have shown the steps to change the password of AT&T using their app called Smart home manager.

Open the app and enter your credentials and Sign in.

Navigate to For You. And Tap My Wi-Fi.

Then, you will see the current passwords. Tap Edit and replace it with a new password. After that, Hit Save or Apply to make changes.



Contact Your ISP

Basically, the above two methods are the possible ways to change Wi-Fi passwords. However, if you cannot change the Wi-Fi password or you forgot your login credential, you should consult with your ISP to troubleshoot the problem. Or, if you encounter an issue while changing the password, they can also help to change your password remotely.