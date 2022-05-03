Your decade-old handle doesn’t have to stay forever. We’re teaching you how to change your Xbox Gamertag through an easy process.

Maybe it’s currently embarrassing for you, mister xXxPandaKiller69, so you can start fresh with a new name.

The Xbox Gamertag identifies you across Xbox Live services and games. It’s your Xbox account, console, and in-game name. It will be present across the Xbox One and Xbox Series systems.

Can You Change Xbox Gamertag?

First, you can display your real name instead of your Gamertag, but most people opt for the anonymous option.

Then, when you change your Xbox Gamertag, you’ll keep all of the data. That means personalized options, games, apps, friends, and achievements.

You also won’t need to do anything else to access your account. In other words, you can play your games without major issues after the change.

Microsoft allows you to change the Gamertag for free with a single tag. Even if the console creates your Gamertag automatically when you first sign in to your account, this is the case.

However, after a first Gamertag change, you will have to pay a fee for subsequent name changes. The cost varies according to currency and region.

Lastly, Microsoft can deem a Gamertag inappropriate or harmful and change it without warning. It may do it even after you have already changed your handle name.

How to Change Xbox Gamertag?

There’re two general ways to change the Xbox Gamertag: through a web browser or the console.

Before changing the Gamertag, here’s some prior info you need to know:

Gamertags can be up to 12 characters long, including spaces

Gamertags must be unique

Gamertags can have numbers but not symbols

Gamertags can’t start with a number

Microsoft supports over 200 languages worldwide for the handle name

You can’t impersonate other people on the name

You can’t use inappropriate words on the title (harmful, explicit, and similar)

Now, let’s take a look at each method.

Change Xbox Gamertag Online

To change Xbox Gamertag online, you must visit the official Gamertag web page.

Here’re the steps:

Go to the official Gamertag web page Sign in with your Microsoft account. Type your email address and password. The page may recognize your account without signing in if you have already logged on to the site or the Windows Xbox App. Enter a new Gamertag on the text box. Click Check availability. Try another name if it displays the “That name isn’t available” message. However, the system will automatically add a 4-digit suffix to your name to make it unique. When you select an available name, the interface page will display how the name will look across Xbox services. Click “Change Gamertag” if you like it.

After confirming the Gamertag change, the changes will be automatic across the Xbox. For instance, your friends will see your new name instantly.

As I said, the first time you do this will be free. After the first time, you can change it through the same process, but Microsoft will ask you to pay a fee.

You can pay the fee with the payment method you have associated with your Xbox or Microsoft account. The cost varies per region, but, as an example, the price is $9,99 for USA users.

Change Xbox Gamertag Through the Console

You can also change your Xbox Live handle on the Xbox One or Xbox Series console. The steps are the same for either option as the device family shares interface and services.

Here’re the steps:

Turn on the console. Press the Xbox button to open the guide.

Go to Profile & system. Select your Gamertag. Select My Profile. Go to Customize profile. Select your Gamertag. It’s on the opposite side as the Change gamerpic option. Enter a new Gamertag. Select Check availability. Try another name if you see the “That name isn’t available” message. Otherwise, keep the name with the automatic suffix. The interface will let you know how your name will look on the Xbox platform on the next page. Select Change Gamertag at the bottom of the page if you like the new handle.

The rules are the same as before. It’s a free option unless you have already done it. Then, after you confirm the change, you and your friends will see the change across Xbox games and services.

Related Questions

What Does Microsoft Consider Inappropriate for the Gamertag?

Microsoft may change your name without warning if you include content akin to:

Profane phrases or words

Hate speech

Racial slurs

Controversial religious topics

Sexual content or topics

Notorious organizations or people

Sensitive historical or current events

“Lookalike” or “sound-alike” words, puns, or phrases referencing any of the issues above

What if Your Name Is Inappropriate?

Microsoft may deem your real name inappropriate. It won’t ask you to change it, and it won’t change it automatically either. Instead, it can take down your ability to share your name with others on Xbox Live.

How to Change Xbox Gamertag on Xbox 360

Users on the older Xbox 360 can change the Gamertag through the web page, as I showed above.

Also, they can change it through the console’s interface, but the process is different.

Here’re the steps:

On the Xbox console, go to Social. Select Sign In or Out. Select your profile. Go to Settings. Select Profile. Select Edit Profile. Select Gamertag. Select Enter New Gamertag. Type a new name, which can be up to 15 characters. Select Done when you finish. If someone else is already using your Gamertag, the console will ask you to type a new name. After you select an available name, select Yes, use this Gamertag.

How to Use Your Real Name as Gamertag?

You can turn on and off sharing your real name as the Xbox Gamertag like so: