How to Change Your Password on Instagram?

In case you forget your current password or you want to keep your Instagram account secured, changing your password is quite easy. Yet, many Instagram users are clueless about how to change it.

Though it’s a simple process, it can be a hassle sometimes if you don’t remember your current password or if you are a beginner on Instagram.

So, in this article, I will guide you through the complete steps to change your Instagram password. With that said, let’s get right into it.

How to Change Your Instagram Password on Your Desktop?

Changing your Instagram password on the Desktop is very easy. You can update your new password from the Change password option. For Instagram users on the desktop, follow the given steps.

Open Instagram and Log In to your account. Tap on your display picture (DP) to go to your profile. Click on Settings .

Under the edit profile, click on Change Password. Type your old password. Enter a new password. Retype a new password to confirm it. Click on change password button to change.



How to Change Your Instagram Password on Mobile?

For Instagram users on mobile, you can click on the Password button to update your new password. There is a little difference in the interface to change the Instagram password for Android and iOS. I have provided easy steps to change your Instagram password on both of them.

On Android Device

You can change your Instagram password from Settings. For Android users, you can enter your current password and type your new password. Check out the simple steps to change your Instagram password below.

Open Instagram and Log In to your account. Go to your profile and Tap on three horizontal lines on the top-right.

Click on Settings > Security.

Tap on the Password.

Enter your Current password. Type your New password. Re-enter your New password and tap on the tick icon on the top to confirm it.

On iOS Device

There is a little variation in the Instagram Interface on iOS from Android. On iOS, Instagram will send you a link to change your password. Follow these steps.

Go to Instagram and Log In to your account. Open your Profile page. On the top-right of the screen, tap on three horizontal lines > Settings.

Tap on Security.

Click on Password.

You will receive an email. Open it and tap on the Reset password button. Type your new password and Re-type your new password to confirm. Tap on Reset password to change it.

How to Reset Your Instagram Password

You can easily change your password from the methods mentioned above. However, if you do not know your current password, your only option is to reset it. If you are already logged in on your Instagram account, you can go to password section following the above process and reset using the given methods.

But, if you are not logged in on your Instagram account, you have to reset it from the logging page instead.

On Desktop

Check out the given steps to reset your password on desktop.

Open Instagram Log In screen Below Log In with Facebook, tap on Forgot password

In the Trouble Logging In page, enter your username, email, or phone number to get a resetting option.

Select your reset medium. You will either receive an email link or message code to reset password. Follow the resetting process.

On Mobile

Although resetting password on Android and iOS mobile is similar, there is a slight difference. I have mentioned steps to reset Instagram password on mobile below.

For Android Devices

Android users can reset their Instagram password from the Get help logging in tab. Check out the given steps to reset your password.

Go to Instagram Log In screen. Below the Log In button, Tap on Get help logging in. Type your username, phone number, or email address.

Tap on Next. Choose your reset medium. You will receive a reset link or code depending on the option you choose. Make a choice and follow the resetting process.

For iOS Devices

For iOS users, there is Forgot Password button in the Instagram Log In Page which you can use to reset your password. Follow the steps below to do so.