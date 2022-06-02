Are you bored with your regular Username and Tagline in the game? Want to change it to something more interesting? Then mix it up, put some spice into your Username, and make it unique and interesting.

You have to make sure that the username is unique, as it is impossible to have the same Username and Tagline in the Riot Games.

Now, let’s see how you can change the Riot games username and tagline in detail.

How to Change Your Riot Games Username and Tagline

As soon as you change your Username and Tagline on Riot Games, your game username for various games like League of Legends and Valorant also changes. Because of this, you must be sure if you want to change your Username and Tagline. Furthermore, you can change the Username and Tagline only after 30 days.

Here is the step-by-step guide to changing your Riot Games Username and Tagline.

Go to the Account section on the Official Riot Website. Enter your account credential and all the information needed. Click on the Riot ID on left pane of the screen. Select Riot ID and enter the desired Username Select Tagline on the right pane of the screen and enter your desired Tagline. Click on Save Changes.

How to Change Your Riot Games Password

Riot Games suggest you periodically change your password so the chances of unauthorized login will not be a problem. Here is the step to step guide to transforming your Riot Games password.

Go to the Account section on the Official Riot Website. Enter your account credential and all the information needed. Click on the Riot Account Sign-In. Enter your Username. Enter your new password and enter Confirm new password. Click on the Save Changes button

Frequently Asked Questions

How Often Can You Change Your Riot ID?

You can change your Riot Games username and password every 30 days, and it is free to do so. But if you have changed your Username and Riot ID recently, a message is displayed that you cannot change your Username and ID.

Is Riot Game’s ID Same as Every Title in Riot Games?

Yes, the display name for any gaming titles in the Riot Games is the same. This means the Riot username and ID are displayed on the games you play through the Riot game’s launcher. So, you need to change your Username and Riot ID to more easy and unique names as it is easy to share your Username and Tagline with your friends easily.

Can Two Different Players Have the Same Riot Username?

Yes, players can have the same Riot Games username. The players can share the same display name as long as their Tagline is different.