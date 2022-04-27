Charging a laptop without a charger sounds a bit silly. But, every now and then you might encounter situations where it can be useful.

There might be instances when your laptop’s charger is damaged or you’ve lost your charger, or you forgot to bring your charger while traveling.

Since the laptop is an electronic device, it requires electricity to function. It doesn’t matter where the electricity comes from. And there are various ways in which you can supply electricity to the laptop, meaning you can charge your laptop without a charger.

In this article, we are going to talk about those methods.

How to Charge a Laptop Without a Charger

It’s better to charge your laptop using the charger provided by the manufacturer. If your charger is damaged, you can always purchase a new one from them.

But if your charger is fine and you are facing other issues, you can go ahead and follow the methods mentioned below to charge your laptop without a charger.

Note: Before trying out alternative methods to power your laptop, first, make sure that the input voltage of the laptop and the output voltage of the alternative device match.

Using USB Type C Cable

USB Type-C came as a blessing to gamers and tech enthusiasts. Unlike its predecessors, USB Type C can transfer both data and power at a much faster rate. And you can plug it in on the first try; that’s a bonus.

Type-C is gradually becoming a standard for data and power delivery and is widely accepted by major tech companies worldwide.

Most smart devices nowadays come with built-in USB-C ports. If your device also falls under this category, you can charge your laptop using a relevant cable. All you need is a USB C cable and an adapter for it.

After you have everything you need:

Connect the cable to the adapter Plug the adapter into a power outlet Now, plug the cable in the type-C port on your laptop

It’s that straightforward.

Through Power Bank

Unfortunately, you can’t always find electricity wherever you go. That’s why Power banks can be convenient for people that travel a lot but don’t want to abandon their beloved tech.

While most people use it to charge phones or Bluetooth devices, you can also use a power bank to charge your laptop. But like the above method, your computer should have a USB-C port built-in.

Also, most power banks offer up to 5V, which is sufficient to charge devices like smartphones, speakers, etc., but it’s not enough for your laptop. So, make sure you have one that matches your laptop’s voltage requirement.

Now to charge your laptop using a power bank:

Plug the Type A or C port (depending on the power bank) into your power bank Insert the Type-C connector into your laptop

A power bank can charge your laptop enough to complete or save your work. However, you can also purchase one with a higher capacity to fully charge your laptop.

Through External Chargeable Battery

If your laptop’s charging port is damaged, you can use an external rechargeable battery to power your laptop. This battery can be charged without being connected to the laptop.

You can also use the external battery as a backup power source for your laptop during an emergency.

But before purchasing an externally chargeable battery for your laptop, make sure to check the model number. You don’t want to buy one that isn’t compatible with your laptop.

Using Your Car’s USB

You probably know your car has a battery inside it. This means it can be used to charge electronic devices, including a laptop.

Nowadays, many cars come with a built-in USB connector. But, even If it doesn’t, you can install a USB port into the cigarette lighter/accessory port that can be found in almost every car.

Like all of the methods mentioned above, this method also requires your laptop to have a built-in Type C port and the relevant cable.

So, if all the requirements are met, follow the steps below to charge your laptop using your car’s USB:

Connect the USB A connector to your car’s USB port Plug the Type C connector into your laptop.

That’s all you need to do. You can also use a power inverter that goes into the cigarette lighter port to charge your laptop.

Using Universal Adapter

This can be a perfect alternative if you’ve lost or damaged your laptop’s charger.

A Universal adapter includes multiple interchangeable charging tips that can accommodate numerous brands. Hence, you can use it to charge your laptop.

A universal adapter functions just like your laptop’s charger. The only difference is that you can change the charging pins. But this doesn’t mean you have to purchase the entire set for your laptop. Instead, you can only choose the one that fits your charging port and purchase it separately.

From Your Phone

Who would want to expense their phone’s battery to charge their laptop? Also, a phone is not sufficient to fulfill the charging needs of a laptop.

But if you’re in an extreme emergency and require your laptop to work for a few more minutes, you can use your phone to transfer the charge to your laptop.

For this method to work, you need USB type C on your phone and laptop. You will also require a Type C to Type C connectivity cable. After you have everything, follow the steps below:

Connect one port to your laptop and another to your phone A menu will open informing you about the connectivity. Click on it Select “supply power to other connected device“

Please bear in mind that this method only works if your phone supports lending power to other devices.

Related Queries

Can I Use My Laptop Without a Battery?

Your laptop doesn’t need a battery to work at all. Like a desktop computer, you can use your laptop by continuously supplying electricity to it. The battery in the laptop is for the sake of portability and convenience.

Without a battery, plug in your AC adapter and turn on the switch to use your laptop. But you’ll require electricity to keep your laptop turned on from now on.