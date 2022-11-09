Electronic devices like the iPad get less reliable over time. As a result, you’ll find that the battery is draining relatively fast and has shorter charge cycles. However, you do not need to immediately get a new iPad just because it charges slowly, as there are several ways to boost your charging speed.

One of the best ways to charge your iPad faster than before is to use high-wattage fast chargers. However, there are many alternative solutions you can use to get a similar result. Luckily, we have compiled such methods in this article to help you and your iPad.

How to Charge an iPad Faster?

If you’re in a rush, using simple solutions such as low power mode or turning background apps off while charging can speed it up. However, you may need to replace your charger or even your battery if you want a fast-charging iPad. As mentioned below, you can choose the method that best suits your needs.

Avoid Using iPad While Charging

Your iPad will take a long time to charge if you use it when it’s charging. The charger has to make up for the power that the iPad loses when it is used. So, it is best to avoid using your device to let it charge more quickly.

Keep Background Apps Off

Having multiple apps running in the background constantly uses up your battery, even if you’re not using any of them. So, close such apps from the background and charge your iPad to charge it faster. You can follow the steps mentioned below to close background apps.

Double-click the home button on your device. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen for newer versions of the iPad and hold for a second. Individually, swipe up each app’s preview to close them.

Charge your iPad after you finish.

Charge Directly Through the Socket

If you want to charge your iPad faster, avoid charging it using a power cable and your computer or laptop. These devices provide lower voltage through the cable, taking longer to fill up your battery.

Instead, plug your charge directly into the power outlet or an extension cord. However, using an old extension cord may have higher electrical resistance. So, it’s always best to charge your iPad through the power socket in your house to charge faster.

Get a Fast Charger and Genuine Apple Cable

Copy chargers and cables do not last long and slow down the charging speed as time passes. Using genuine Apple chargers and iPad charger cables will ensure the best and fastest recharging for your iPad.

All apple chargers perform well in terms of reliability and charging. However, using the 30W or the 35W charger adapter lets you charge the fastest. Higher-capacity chargers are available, but iPads do not use power over the maximum threshold of 18 to 20 Watts.

You can physically purchase such chargers from the Apple store or through their official website.

Clean Charging Port

Your iPad may not charge to its full capacity if the charging port has dirt or foreign particles that obstruct your cable. If you clean your iPad’s ports and remove debris from them, the charger cable will connect properly, and your iPad will charge faster.

You can use a toothpick to insert and collect dust from the port. Then, try using a compressed air can or blow the dirt away using your mouth. However, do not use any sharp metal objects such as knives or pins to do the cleaning.

Stop Automatic App Updates

If you have App updates or downloads running in the background, it can drain your battery quicker. So, you can disable automatic updates to prevent updates in the middle of your charging session to make it quicker. You can follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

Open Settings on your device. Locate and tap on App store or iTunes and App Store. Tap on the toggle next to Apps and App Updates to disable.



Turn Off iPad Features

Your iPad’s battery drains more quickly due to many background functions such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, location, and others. Turning them off before charging your device lets it charge much more quickly. You can follow the method mentioned below to turn off such features.

Brightness

Scroll upward from the bottom or downwards from the bottom, depending on your iPad settings, to open the control center. Swipe your finger from right to left on the brightness bar. Swipe down the brightness bar for newer versions of the iPad.



Location

Open Settings on your device. Scroll down and click on Privacy > Location Services.

Tap on the toggle button next to Location Services.



App Notifications

Open Settings on your device. Tap on Notifications. Tap on a random app.

Tap on the Toggle button on Allow Notifications to disable.

Again, repeat steps 3 and 4 for social media apps and apps with regular notifications.

Airplane Mode

Swipe down from the top to open the shortcut center. Tap on the Airplane icon and make it blue to turn it on.



Restart or Shut Down iPad

Restarting your iPad before you charge it helps it to charge faster. Restarting your device closes all the unnecessary apps for the time being. This allows the iPad to charge normally, but the fewer background apps decrease the regular power consumption while charging.

Furthermore, it is more efficient and fast to charge when you have your iPad switched off. When you do so, none of the applications run in the background. As a result, the charging process is faster because no power is lost.

Replace iPad Battery

If you’ve used your iPad for multiple years, the battery life will not stay as efficient as when it was new. However, extreme overuse can rapidly deplete your battery, causing it to take more time to charge.

Compared to iPhones, it is more difficult to replace iPad batteries, but you can visit a professional to do so. Once you do so, make sure you do not overuse it and give it a break every few hours. Then, your iPad will charge faster, and the battery will last longer.