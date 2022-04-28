The Ring Doorbell line of wireless video doorbells has lots of convenient features so that homeowners can easily install and use them to see who’s at the door. However, one problem many users face is just how to charge the battery that runs the unit.

It isn’t as intuitive as charging your cell phone, but with a bit of practice, you’ll be able to swap it to and from the charger in no time.

How is the Ring Doorbell Powered

The Ring Doorbell has a rechargeable battery in the unit. It is also removable. This battery powers the entire unit for the length of its charge time, which is anywhere from months to a year. The Ring Video Doorbell has a 6,100 mAH battery that takes up to six hours to charge.

There are a few differences regarding charging between the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell 2. The first model has a built-in battery that requires the entire unit to charge. The newer model has a battery that can slide out from the doorbell. Users can purchase a second battery so that there is no downtime during the charging period.

Some users choose to hardwire the doorbell into their home power supply so that it doesn’t have to be charged. Only do this if you have experience with electrical work. The old saying goes that there are two kinds of electricians: good ones and dead ones. Don’t mess with the electrical system in your home unless you’re sure you know what you’re doing.

How to Charge Ring Doorbell

The entire unit had to be removed for the earlier generations of the Ring Doorbell to charge it. For newer versions, you just slide the battery out and charge that on its own. Check which model you have in the Ring app before you begin if you aren’t sure what set of instructions to follow.

Open the Ring app. Press the menu button at the top left of the app. Tap Devices. Choose your doorbell from the list. If there’s more than one doorbell, make sure you choose the one you’re planning to charge. Select Device Health. The Product Name appears under Device Details.



Once you know which you have, you can start taking the doorbell cover off to access the unit or the battery. You need a T6 Torx screwdriver or the one that Ring included in the original package to access the Ring unit under the cover.

Removing the Faceplate

The faceplate is the piece that protects your Ring Doorbell from the elements. You have to remove it to access either the doorbell or the battery.

Insert the end of the compatible screwdriver into the safety screw at the base of the Ring Doorbell faceplate.

Twist the screw to loosen it, taking care not to break it as you remove it. Some models may have more than one screw on the base. You will need this screw or the same type of safety screw to remount the faceplate. You’ll have to get a specific replacement without it since Ring warns that other screws can damage the doorbell. Place the screws in a location where you can find them easily. Lift the Ring Doorbell faceplate up and away from the unit.



Once the faceplate is off, you have access to charging the battery.

Charging the Original Ring Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell

Both of these models require the entire unit to be removed from the door and charged.

Lift the doorbell up and away from the bracket that holds it. Depending on the model, you may need to use a screwdriver to remove the screws holding it to the bracket. Plug in the charger that came with the Ring Doorbell.

Plug the other end of the cable into the doorbell itself. Wait until the light is solid and the battery is fully charged, then remove it from the charger. Slide the doorbell back into the mounting bracket. Reinstall the faceplate.

Charging Other Ring Doorbell Models

Other Ring Doorbells include a removable battery so that the entire doorbell doesn’t have to come out of the mounting bracket.

Press the tab at the base of the doorbell. This should loosen the battery. Slide the battery out of the unit. Plug in the charger that came with the Ring Doorbell. Plug the other end of the cable into the battery. Wait until the light is solid, indicating that the battery is fully charged. Remove the charger. Slide the battery back into the unit until you feel a click. Reinstall the faceplate.

Your battery should be fully charged, reinstalled, and ready to work again.

Confirming the Charge

After the Ring Doorbell is operational again, you can check the charge in the Ring app. First, press the button on the doorbell and do a couple of test runs. The battery indicator doesn’t update until the unit is in place, connected to the network, and the button is pressed.

Press the button on the front of the doorbell. Open the Ring app. Tap the menu icon at the top left. Choose Devices. Click the entry for your Ring Doorbell. Choose Device Health. Look at Battery Level listed under Power.



You can also find more information about the battery by reading the Feature Power Usage section. If you prefer a longer battery life, adjusting some of the features and options you’ve selected might help prolong it.

Other Considerations and Troubleshooting

Some users face difficulties when trying to charge or power their Ring Doorbell. Many of these issues are easily fixed, though.