How to Check AirPods Battery Status?

If you are someone who has AirPods popped in their ears almost all the time, the battery is eventually going to give up. Not a great situation to be in, we know. So, you better keep checking the battery level of the AirPods to avoid such situations.

You have many options at your disposal to check AirPods battery. Most of these options are pretty easy to follow through.

With the methods we have mentioned in this article, you will be able to check the battery status of both the AirPods and the charging case too.

Ways You Can Check AirPods Battery

There are multiple ways you can go about checking the AirPods battery. You can also find out the battery level of individual AirPods.

You can opt to flick open the lid of the AirPods charging case. If you are an iOS or macOS user, you can talk to Siri to assess the battery level of the AirPods. We will walk you through how to do that along with more fixes.

Open the Case Lid

You can check the AirPods battery by opening the case lid. While doing so, you will have to keep the AirPods in close proximity to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Also, make sure the Bluetooth is turned on and the AirPods and the device are connected.

After that, you can move on to check the AirPods battery in this manner.

Open the case lid while the AirPods are inside. Then, keep the case closer to the device. Now, wait until you see the battery charge level of the AirPods on your device.



You will see the battery of each AirPods and the charging case as well.

Ask Siri

Probably the simplest and the quickest way to check the AirPods battery is to ask Siri. If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can do it without much fuss.

Also, if you’re watching Apple TV through AirPods, you can talk to Siri to check the battery. Here’s how you can do it.

Activate Siri by either saying “Hey Siri”. Or, press and hold the Slide or Home button. Ask something along the line “What’s the battery level of AirPods?”. Or, in case you’ve enabled Type to Siri, you can type something similar to check AirPods battery. Siri will, then, get right back to you with the answer.

Check iPhone/iPad’s Widget

If you want to check AirPod’s battery level while you’re using them, the Batteries widget on your iPhone or iPad can help you out.

Touch and hold the home screen background until the apps start jiggling. Then, tap the Plus sign at the top screen. Scroll down and click on Batteries. Next, swipe to the right to reach the widget page. Locate the batteries widget and tap Add Widget.



The batteries widget will display the battery charge level of all the connected devices along with the AirPods.

Apple Watch

If you are wondering if you can check the AirPods battery in the Apple watch, you certainly can. But, your AirPods have to be paired to the watch. So, learn how to connect the AirPods to your Apple watch. Then, move on to checking the battery charge level.

Put the AirPods inside the case with the lid open, and hold it nearby the Apple Watch. On the watch, tap Settings and then, select Bluetooth. Select the AirPods. If prompted to enter a PIN, type it in. Now, from the watch face, swipe up to open Control Center. Afterward, tap on the battery percentage icon. You will see the battery charge level of AirPods.



In case you also want to see the battery of the charging case, leave one of the AirPods in the case.

Menu Bar on Mac

You can learn about your AirPods battery status through the menu bar on Mac. But, first, connect the AirPods to your Mac to check the battery of the earbuds. Once you do that, follow the steps shown below.

Open the case lid. Or, you can also take the AirPods out of it. In the menu bar of your Mac, select the Bluetooth icon. The AirPods will show up in the list of connected devices. At last, hover your mouse over them to check their battery status.



If you couldn’t locate the shortcut Bluetooth icon in Step 2, do this.

Go to System Preferences. Next, click on Bluetooth. Now, check the box beside Show Bluetooth in the Menu Bar.

Status Light of the Case

You can also look out for the status light of the AirPods charging case. If you use AirPods with Android, this method will come in handy. The status light can give an indication of the battery charge level. You will find it in front of the case, underneath the lid.

If you have placed the AirPods inside the case, the status light shows the battery of the earbuds. In case they are out of the case, the status light represents the case’s battery level.

So, keep the AirPods inside the case and check out the status light. Green light means the charge is full on the AirPods. If you see Amber light, it denotes that less than one full charge remains.

Notifications on the Device

In case it’s been a long time since you last checked your AirPods battery, you will receive notifications on your iPhone or iPad. Especially, when the battery is about to run out.

The notifications will appear when the battery charge level of the AirPods is at 20, 10, and 5 percent. So, before your AirPods totally die out of power, you will have a chance to charge them.

Third-party Apps for Android Device

You can most definitely pair AirPods with an Android device. But, when it comes to checking the battery level of AirPods, it gets a little trickier. So far, the only workaround to learn about AirPods battery on Android is to use third-party apps. There are quite a few alternatives that you can choose from.

For instance, there is AirBattery which is freely available in Play Store. However, look at the reviews before you install such apps. In case you want to install a third-party app to check AirPods battery, you can do it this way. The steps may vary but this is how it generally works.

Download and install the third-party app. After the complete installation, open the lid of the case. A pop-up will appear on your Android device. This displays the battery level of the AirPods and the charging case too.

However, if the pop-up is not showing the battery level, you may not have connected the AirPods to your Android device. Here’s how you can do it.