How to Check and Update BIOS Version

Besides loading the Operating System from storage devices to the primary memory, the BIOS also keeps tabs on all components connected to the motherboard. But, if you have a relatively older motherboard, the BIOS may not detect connected devices. That’s where updating the BIOS comes in.

Updating the BIOS makes the motherboard more compatible with new devices and provides improved security. However, to check if your motherboard requires a BIOS update, you first need to know your current BIOS version.

Now, without further delay, let us get into the article.

Is BIOS Update Necessary?

A BIOS update is not always necessary unless the manufacturer has brought some major upgrades. Updating the BIOS does not make your system perform faster. And if the computer faces any power outage during a BIOS update, the entire motherboard may even render useless.

Although there are risks when updating the BIOS, there are some advantages to it as well. If the board has issues detecting newer peripheral devices, updating the BIOS might help detect said devices.

Another reason to ‌perform a BIOS update is if the manufacturer has provided a huge update that fixes major bugs or provides improved security.

How to Check BIOS Version In Windows

In Windows, you can check your BIOS version in multiple ways.

From System Information

The System Information contains all the details about your system, such as installed CPU, Operating System, primary memory, and the BIOS version. Follow the steps below to check the BIOS version from System Information.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type msinfo32.exe to open System Information. On the left panel, click on System Summary.

Now, on the right panel, BIOS Version/Date represents your current BIOS version.

From Command Prompt

Besides hundreds of commands you can use to operate the OS, the Command Prompt also lets you access details about the entire system.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type cmd and press Enter. Type wmic bios get manufacturer, smbiosbiosversion and press Enter.

Your motherboard’s BIOS is displayed under SMBIOSBIOSVersion.

From Registry Editor

The Windows Registry is a database stored on your hard drive that holds important Windows settings and pieces of information. It also contains data about the motherboard’s BIOS.

Make sure that you do not change any settings inside the registry. As the registry contains crucial Windows settings, changing them might permanently damage the OS. So, even if you do not change anything inside the registry, we recommend backing up the registry.

To access the registry settings,

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type regedit to open the Registry Editor. On the left panel, navigate to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\HARDWARE\DESCRIPTION\System\BIOS Now, check the data corresponding to BIOSVersion on the right panel. This is your BIOS version.



Using BIOS Settings

Since the BIOS has all the details about your system, it also has information about its current version. Details about your system are usually located inside System Information in your BIOS settings.

Since there are multiple motherboard manufacturers, you need to search for settings such as system information, details, etc., to check the BIOS version for your specific motherboard.

Third-Party Application

Another simple way to check your BIOS version is through a third-party application. However, it would help if you made sure that the application does not contain any malware or viruses which may cause security threats to your PC.

How to Check BIOS Version In Linux?

In the Linux system, you can access BIOS information through the dmidecode command using the terminal. However, you need to have root access to do so.