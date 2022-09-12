All brand new Apple devices come with 100% battery health at first. This status gradually declines depending on your usage. For instance, if your iPad/iPhone is usually on low battery or if you play heavy games too often, the battery health can decline much faster.

Lesser battery health means that your battery will last fewer hours in-between charges and that its efficiency is reduced as well. This is why it’s important to regularly check your battery health and make sure it’s in its optimal condition.

However, it’s only easy to directly check the battery health on your iPhone, and it’s not yet available on the iPad. But still, there are some workarounds for this issue.

How to Check Battery Health on iPad?

Since there’s no tangible option on the iPad to view the battery’s health, we’ll need to resort to a third-party app. You’ll need to use this app along with connecting your iPad to a PC.

After scouring through the apps, we found that iMazing software is a good option since it’s available on both Mac and Windows. Not only does this premium software check the battery health of your iPad, but it also offers other utility-management services. Here’s how you can use it:

Install iMazing on your PC. You can start with its trial first by clicking on Continue Trial.

Connect the iPad to your PC through a USB lightning cable. Make sure you’ve tapped on the Trust this Computer on your iPad after unlocking it. On the iMazing software, select your iPad on the left sidebar.

Then, click on the Battery logo in the bottom-right corner. You can now view your iPad’s battery health in the pop-up window, along with additional details.



There are also other free apps available on the app store to check the battery health on your iPad. However, they are not always reliable, safe, or accurate.

If you currently don’t have access to a PC to check your iPad’s battery health, there’s a technique you can use. For this, you’ll need a battery charger or tester. Connect your iPad to it and check the readings. You can understand an estimated battery health percentage based on the charging rate on the tester. However, the accuracy of the rate depends on the type of cable you’re using.

What to Do if Your iPad’s Battery Health is Below 90%?

It’s completely normal for your iPad’s battery health to decline over the years. Apple says that your iPad’s battery still functions normally, even if it’s 80%. But if it’s below that, we highly recommend you replace your battery immediately. This is because it’s not ideal for keeping using the faulty battery beyond its capacity.

It’s very unlikely for iPhones or iPads to have low battery health within only one year. But, if that’s your case, you can replace your battery at the Apple store for free due to the warranty. Once the warranty expires, you’ll need to pay the charges.

How to Preserve iPad’s Battery health?

It’s always a good idea to prevent your iPad from having low battery health in the first place. So, here are several ways you can apply to keep your iPad battery health in optimal health.