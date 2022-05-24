Do you want to know what information your iPhone is tracking about you? Do you want to keep a record and modify your vital details? Well, a good way of doing that is by checking the history on your iPhone.

Your iPhone stores history in multiple apps, like browsers, App Store, location, and more. So, let’s look at the complete guide on how to check history on iPhone.

How to Check Browser History on iPhone

The settings to check your browser history on your iPhone depends on the browser you’re using. However, here are two examples:

Safari History Settings

Here’s how you can check all your history on Safari:

Launch Safari. Tap on the small book icon at the bottom of the screen.

Then, you can view your history below the clock tab.



Please note that Safari doesn’t save history if you had browsed via the Private Mode. So, if you can’t find certain websites in your history, chances are you visited them in Private Mode.

Chrome History

If you mostly use Chrome on your iPhone, here’s how you can view its history:

Open the Chrome app. Tap on the three dots in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

From the given options, tap on History.

How to Check App Store Purchase History on iPhone

If you want to keep a record of your App Store purchases, here’s how you can check it on your iPhone:

Go to Settings and tap on your Apple profile. Select Media & Purchases.

Your iPhone will ask you if you want to sign out, view Password Settings, or view Account. Tap on View Account.

Scroll down and tap on Purchase History.

You can now view a list of all the apps you purchased along with the bill.

If you want to view the purchase history from an older date, tap on Date Range and select your desired date.



How to View App Store Download History

Here’s how you can view all your app downloads history, including the ones you’ve already uninstalled:

Open the App Store and click on your profile icon. Go to Purchased.

You can now view all your downloaded apps. If you tap on the Not on this iPhone tab, you can check the apps that you’ve uninstalled.

How to Check Call History on iPhone

If you want to view call logs with someone on your iPhone, here are some simple steps:

Go to the Phone app. From the bottom of the screen, tap on Recents.

Next to a contact, tap on the blue info icon. Below the contact info, you can view the call history.



Please note that the above methods only show you recent call logs. So if you want a complete record of your call history with a particular contact, you’ll need to visit your carrier’s website. For example, here are some easy steps on how you can do it for AT&T carrier:

Log into your account on the carrier’s official website, like AT&T. Click on the Phone Features tab. Click on the Call History tab. Now, you can view your complete call history.

How to Check iPhone Location History

The steps to check location history on Apple Maps are different from Google Maps. Here’s how you can check on both apps:

Apple Maps

It’s a bit tricky to check your history on Apple’s Maps app since there’s no direct option. So, we’ll need to explore the settings to get our location history.

Go to Settings. Tap on Privacy. Select Location Services.

On this page, scroll to the bottom of the screen and select System Services.

Now, tap on Significant Locations.

On the Significant Locations page, you can view some of your recent records.



Google Maps

If you often use Google Maps for more detailed history on your iPhone, here’s how you can check it.

Open the Google Maps app and tap on your profile icon. Tap on Your Timeline.

You can see your travel records for today in the first tab. You can view the route and the duration of the travel as well.

If you want to view the location history of the past days, tap on the arrow on the left to view yesterday’s records. If you tap on the Today tab, a calendar will pop up, and you can pick any date and view your location history.

Please note that you might not see your location history if you have turned it off from the Settings. To turn it on, go to Maps > Your Timeline > tap on Turn On Location History.