How to Check Calculator History on iPhone?

The calculator app on your iPhone comes in handy if you need to perform some mathematical calculations on the go. However, you can only do a very basic level calculation with this app.

In addition to that, Apple doesn’t let you see the calculation history due to privacy concerns. With that being said, you can do a couple of things to see the numeric value of your last calculations. In this article, we have shared some tricks to check the calculator history on your iPhone.

How to Check Calculator History?

There are a few ways to check the calculator history. On iPhone, it is only possible to view the result of the last calculation. However, for others who want a long detailed history, it’s not possible by default. Nevertheless, we have shared some workarounds for that too.

Use Copying Last Result

The only way to check the last calculated number is by using the copying last result options. However, there’s still a twist, and you can’t see the detailed history of the calculations. The only thing you will see is the total calculated number.

For example if you have done the calculation (7000 x 12 + 1500) = 85500. This option will only display the 85500. It might be useful only if you want the last result. Here are the steps below to use it.

Locate the Calculator app from the home screen. Tap and Long Press on it.

Now, you can see the last calculated numbers under the Copy Last Result.

If you want to copy it, simply tap on it, and it will be copied.

Use Third-Party Apps

Although there’s no default way to check the history, you can do it through the third-party apps available on Appstore. You can try apps like PCalc, Calculator HD Pro Lite, Calculator +, etc. However, for some of these apps, you may need to pay a certain amount before you can install them.

But be mindful of the third-party apps as they may contain viruses and can steal your data.

Other Alternatives

As we have previously mentioned, iPhone does not let users check the calculator history. However, we have identified some workarounds to help you do just that.

Try ScreenShots

This might be a different solution you might not have expected. But, if you don’t want to use any third-party apps but still want your calculation history to be saved, you should take screenshots. It will be an effective technique if you are doing some short yet important calculations.

Do the calculations. Press and quickly release the Volume Up and Side button simultaneously to take a screenshot.

Then, repeat the process as per your preferences.

Use Screen Recording

If you think taking screenshots for each calculation is difficult, you can try screen recording the calculation steps. It might be more useful for people who perform long calculations and want to save history.

If you haven’t added the screen recording control to the control center, first, you need to add it.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and Click on Control Center. Scroll down a bit and Tap on the add (+) icon next to the Screen Recording.

Now, if you scroll up, you will find the Screen recording has been added to the control center.

Now, it’s time to record the action.