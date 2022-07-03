Do you back up your iPhone data to iCloud often but are unsure when and what files you backed up? Luckily, there are various easy ways to check all your backup details on your iPhone.

Besides iPhone, you can also check your last backup on Mac or Windows. You can check through iCloud, your phone settings, or the iTunes app. So, let’s quickly move on to learn how you can use such mediums to check your last backup.

How to Check Last Backup on iPhone?

The easiest way to quickly check your backup details on the iPhone or even an iPad is through the settings. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings and tap on your Apple profile. Tap on iCloud and then select Storage. Tap on Manage Storage and then select Backups. Tap on your iPhone. You can now check details, like the date of your last backup, backup size, next backup size, and the list of backed-up apps.



How to Check Last Backup on Mac?

There are many locations and ways your Mac saves the backup files. For instance, you can find your backup folder by simply searching in the menu bar. Click on the Magnifier icon and paste this pathway ~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync/Backup/ .

Then, select Return, and you can click on Folders and go to the Backup Folder.

In the folder, you can view all your latest backup files. However, you can check the Finder or even iTunes to view more specific details of your backup.

Via iCloud

Click on the Apple logo and go to System Preferences. Click on your Apple ID. Select the iCloud option.

Now, click on Manage. From the sidebar, go to Backups. You can now view all your Apple devices that have iCloud backup enabled.

Via Finder

Launch Finder on your Mac. Click on your iPhone. From the General tab, click on Manage Backups. You can now view the list of all your backups along with the date and time.



The backup at the top is your last backup.

Via iTunes

Launch iTunes and click on your iPhone. Go to Summary and then check the Backups section. You can view the date and time of your latest backup.



How to Check Last Backup on Windows?

Several ways to check your last backup on Windows include your default C Drive and apps, like iCloud and iTunes. Let’s look at them in more detail.

Via iCloud App

Open the iCloud app from the Start menu on your PC. If you don’t have it, you can directly install it from the MS store. Click on the Storage option.

From the left sidebar, click on Backups. You can view all your devices with iCloud backup turned on.



You can also check your backup files on a Windows PC by logging in to iCloud on a web browser. Go to Account Settings and then view the Storage section. You can also check the size of your backup files, documents, and available space when hovering over them.

Using iTunes

Open the iTunes app and click on the Device icon to view your iPhone details. On your iPhone, tap on the Trust option from the pop-up menu to allow your PC access to your phone’s contents. Click on Summary. Below the Backups section, look for the Latest Backup field. You can view the time and date of your most recent backup.

Local C Drive

If you use iTunes on your Windows PC, you can find your backup files in the C drive.

Note: Although you can access iTunes backup files from the C drive, you can’t read them since they’re encrypted.

Type “ %appdata% ” in your search bar and open the first folder. Open the folder that says “Apple” or “Apple Computer.”

Now, double-click on the MobileSync folder. Open the Backup folder.



You’ll now see a folder with a code-like name. If you open it, you’ll find more similar folders with your backup data.

How to Delete iCloud Backup on iPhone?

You can easily delete iCloud backup on your iPhone by following these steps:

Go to iCloud from Settings. Tap on Manage Storage > Backups. Select your device. At the bottom of the screen, tap on Delete Backup.



You can also slide the toggle to turn off and delete backup for certain apps on the screen.

How to Delete iCloud Backup on Mac?

The steps to delete iCloud backup on Mac varies depending on the macOS version. So, if you have one of the newer versions of the macOS, like 10.15 Catalina or above, here’s how you can delete your backup data.

Launch the Finder. Click on your iPhone. From the General tab, click on Manage Backups. Right-click on any backup and click on Delete Backup.





However, if your Mac has an older version like 10.14 Mojave or earlier, you can follow these steps:

Open the iTunes app on your Mac and select your iPhone. Go to Preferences and click on Devices. Right-click on the backup you want to delete. Then, click on Delete Backup.

Another way to delete backup on your Mac is directly through the iCloud settings. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Click on the Apple logo and go to System Preferences. Select your Apple ID and then go to iCloud. Click on Manage and then go to Backups. Select your desired device and delete any backup of your choice.

Deleting backups will also automatically disable iCloud backup on your device.

How to Delete iCloud Backup on Windows?

You can delete iCloud backup on Windows through either iTunes or the local C drive.

Via iTunes

Open iTunes and click on Edit from the menu bar. Now, go to Preferences.

From the pop-up menu, click on Devices. From the list of all backups, click on any you wish to delete.

Then, click on the Delete Backup option. Click on Delete again to confirm.

Via Local C Drive

You can follow our methods above to get access to all your backup files in the local C Drive. Then, simply select all files and delete them.

Why Is My iPhone Backup Failing?

If you’re having a hard time successfully backing up your iPhone data, here are a few things to consider:

Make sure there’s enough space in your iCloud storage. Update your iPhone to the latest iOS version. Try signing in and out of your iCloud account. Restore all your settings to default.

If you want a comprehensive guide on fixing a failed iPhone backup, you can check this article.

How to Add More Storage to iCloud Backup?

iCloud only provides you with 5 GB of free storage. If you have more data to backup, you can upgrade your storage to iCloud Premium by following these steps:

Go to Settings and tap on your name. Tap on iCloud and then go to Manage Storage. Select the Change Storage Plan option.



You can now view the list of available storage packages along with the prices. Select anyone and tap on Upgrade to get the plan that’s suitable for you.