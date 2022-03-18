How To Check Ping In Lost Ark

Ping is very crucial for online games like Lost Ark, Path of Exile, Dota 2, etc. For smooth gameplay and uninterrupted game time, these are very important.

Ping or Latency indicates how much time your network is taking to flow the information in the game. The lower the ping, the better.

So, for an intense game like Lost Ark, you need to monitor the ping. Numbers indicate the ping, and the ping is measured in MS (Millisecond). Many players want to see the ping in-game to see whether the game is running smoothly or not.

This guide will teach you to check the ping in Lost Ark. So, let’s get right into it.

Enabling In-game Ping Status in Lost Ark

You can enable the Ping display in Lost Ark. Enabling Ping will let you monitor your game latency so that you can know if the game is smooth or not.

In general, ping under 100ms is considered to be playable. But sometimes, according to the server, ping higher than 200ms is also playable.

Follow these steps for in-game ping status:

First, press “Esc” using your keyboard. Then, a window will pop up with many menus to select. Navigate to Settings and click on it at the bottom. On the left, you will find many topics with a down arrow on some of them. Navigate to “Gameplay.” After clicking on “Gameplay,” go to “Controls and Display.” Scroll until you find the “UI” heading. Under UI, you will see “Show Network Latency” with a dropbox on the side. Click on dropbox and select “Always Show.” Click on Apply and then OK.

After doing these steps, you will see numbers on the bottom of the screen. This indicates the current ping you are getting in the game. If the ping is high, your gameplay will not be smooth, and you are better off not playing the game.

High ping issues can be due to your internet problem. Also, due to some errors or high server usage of the game, your ping can be high. We will discuss servers later in this guide.

Enabling FPS Counter in Lost Ark

Another thing that every gamer in this world wants is high FPS. High FPS can be achieved with a high specification of your gaming device.

FPS stands for Frames per Second, indicating how smooth your game runs on your device. The higher the FPS, the better.

FPS depends on your graphics card, RAM, CPU, etc. Also, you must meet the game’s minimum requirements to play the game with playable FPS.

The minimum requirement for Lost Ark is:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

: Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce 460 or AMD HD6850

: NVIDIA GeForce 460 or AMD HD6850 DirectX : Version 9.0c or higher

: Version 9.0c or higher Storage: 50 GB+ available space

Also, there are recommended system requirements for your device to run the game as intended by the developers for a better experience.

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (For 1080p)/ NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (For 1080p)/AMD Radeon RX560 2G (For 1080p)/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (For 1440p)/AMD Radeon RX5700XT (For 1440p)/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (For 4K)/AMD Radeon RX 6800 (For 4K)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (For 1080p)/ NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (For 1080p)/AMD Radeon RX560 2G (For 1080p)/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (For 1440p)/AMD Radeon RX5700XT (For 1440p)/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (For 4K)/AMD Radeon RX 6800 (For 4K) DirectX : Version 9.0c or higher

: Version 9.0c or higher Storage: 50 GB+ available space

You will have high FPS and smooth gameplay if you meet these requirements. You can enable the FPS counter in Lost Ark, which displays FPS in the game. Unfortunately, there is no option available for the FPS counter in Lost Ark in-game.

Steam has the option to show the FPS in the game. Follow these steps to show the FPS:

First, open your Steam application. On the top of the application, click on “View.” Now, click on “Settings.” On the left of the Settings window, navigate to “In-Game.” Now search for “In-game FPS counter.” On dropbox, select where you want to show your FPS. You have options “Top Left,” “Top Right,” “Bottom Left,” and “Bottom Right.” Select wherever you want your FPS to show. Click on OK.

Next time you open the game, you will see the FPS in your game. Also, if you are using Nvidia Graphic Card, you can enable FPS from the Nvidia application. These are the steps:

First, you need to open the Nvidia GeForce Experience application. If you don’t have this application, download it from the official page. You will see a Gear Icon at the top in the application windows. Click on it. Now go to the “General’ tab. Check the box for “Enable experimental Feature.” Under In-game Overlay, click on “Settings.” Click on “HUD Layout.” Then, click on “Performance.” Go to “FPS Counter.” Select the position you want to show your FPS count.

In this way, you can enable the FPS counter in the game. There is much third-party software like MSI Afterburner to display FPS in your game.

Servers in Lost Ark

There are currently five servers in Lost Ark.

North America West

North America East

Europe Central

Europe West

South America

The game automatically chooses the server for you. But if you like, you can change the server you want. Keep in mind to choose a server before you start the game.

If you start the game on one server, choosing another requires you to play from the start. You cannot change the server after you start the game. So, if you want to play with your friends, consult with them to be on the same server.

Some servers are very busy as many players are entering Lost Ark daily. Also, some servers are already full or under maintenance. To check the status of the server, you can visit this page.

But before considering any server, see if the server has a good ping or not. At last, what matters is the ping. So, you should check the ping of the server before choosing. You can go to the Cloudping website to check the ping of the servers.

One day the Lost Ark servers will be available worldwide so that everyone can enjoy the game. Hopefully, the game will also add an in-game FPS counter option for players.

This is all you need to know about ping and FPS in Lost Ark. Please comment if we have missed something, and we hope you found what you were looking for.