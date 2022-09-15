Driving on a known or new route without knowing the speed limit can cost you a speeding ticket. What if there was an easier alternative that eases off the need to look out for the speed limit boards every time?

Google Maps actually has an inbuilt feature that allows users to check the speed limit on their mobile phones. It can help you know the legitimate maximum speed you can drive on a certain route to maintain road safety

How to Check Speed Limits on Google Maps

The process of enabling the speed limit on Google Maps is a straightforward task that can be accomplished within a few taps on your phone. You can check the steps below to activate this feature on your intended device.

On Android

Open Google Maps. Tap the Profile avatar on the upper right side of the screen. Then, go with the Settings option.

Scroll down and choose Navigation settings.

Now, locate the Speed limits option in the Driving options and toggle it ON.



On iPhone

Launch the Google Maps app. Then, open the menu panel by tapping the miniature Profile picture. It is situated on the top-right corner of the phone’s display. Choose Settings.

Now, press the Navigation option. You can see it right at the top.

Locate the Show speed limits option. You will see it under the Map display section. Switch on the button next to Show speed limits.



If you can’t see the Speed limits feature on Google Maps, it is because the feature isn’t available across all the countries. You can check out the Google Maps support page to get detailed information about the availability of Google Maps features in your country.

Alternatively, if the available feature doesn’t show up on your phone, it can happen for two primary reasons. The first reason is that the phone’s OS is outdated. And the second one is that Google Maps is not updated to the latest version.

So, you should consider getting your phone and the Google Maps application running on the latest updates.

Related Questions

Can I See My Driving Speed via Google Maps?

Fortunately, the answer is a resounding Yes. By turning on the Speedometer feature, you can get your vehicle speed indicated on your phone through Google Maps. But, the feature is only available for Android devices. Here’s how you can turn on the Speedometer option.

Open the Google Maps settings menu. Navigate to the Navigation settings and tap it. Then, head to the Driving options segment and enable the Speedometer option.



Once you turn on the Speedometer feature, you can see the color change if you exceed that route’s speed limit. Hence, the feature can help you get on track with the authorized speed limit. Also, the feature can be handy as you don’t have to switch looking at your phone for directions and the vehicle’s dashboard.

Is it Safe to Trust Google Maps Speedometer?

Google claims that the speedometer feature enacts only as an informative tool. It recommends that its users check the vehicle’s dashboard for the actual speed of the vehicle. Likely, the driving speed shown in Google Maps is also compromised by external factors. So, the actual speed and the one shown in Google Maps can diverge.