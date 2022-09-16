Microsoft Teams has digitalized meetings for several institutions and organizations. With its growing popularity, MS Teams has expanded its features. Among such features include the feature of taking attendance in meetings.

As an organizer, tracking the attendees when they join and when they leave can be tricky. Now, however, you can leave the job of tracking attendance to MS Teams.

If you’re interested in checking the attendance report in Teams, we’re here to help you out. This article will guide you in checking the attendance of an ongoing meeting and attendance of a completed meeting, so keep reading!

How to Check Microsoft Teams Attendance Report?

There are several ways you can check the attendance report of a meeting in MS Teams. You can either check the current attendance on a live meeting or even see the attendees and their details post-meeting.

Only organizers and co-organizers of the meeting have the authority to check the attendance report. So make sure you have the necessary authority before you process these methods. Additionally, you must remember that the attendance list does not include participants joined in the View-only mode and those left in the lobby.

From the Meeting

You can view the list of current attendees from the Participants tab. Nevertheless, if you wish to view all attendees who joined in between the meetings with their details, you can download the attendees’ list in a .CSV (Excel) file.

If you do not see the entire attendance report, don’t worry it’s not a glitch. Teams only displays half of the participants in case of larger meetings (more than 120 participants). You will have to wait until the meeting ends to view the full report.

Here are the steps you can follow to download the attendees’ list from an ongoing meeting in MS Teams:

Open your Teams meeting. From the menu bar, select the People icon to open the Participants sidebar.

Select the three-dot (More Options) next to Participants. Click on Download attendance list.



Your system will download the spreadsheet in the Downloads folder of your device.

Post-Meeting

There are three ways you can access the attendee report after your meeting ends in Microsoft Teams. You could either only view or download the report as an Excel worksheet on your device.

Here are the methods you could refer to check the Attendance Report after a meeting has ended on Microsoft Teams:

From Calendar

You can check the attendance report from the Calendar tab on the sidebar. If you wish to view the report from Calendar, follow these steps:

Open the MS Team app. From the panel to your left, head to the Calendar section. Click on your meeting from the grid.

Hop on to the Attendance tab.

If the meeting has been repeated, click the drop-down menu under the meeting name. Select the appropriate date.

You can view the attendees and their details under Participants. If you wish to download the list, click on the Download button in the top-right corner of the screen.

From Chat

For organizers and co-organizers, you can access the Attendance report in the Chat section of your Team application approximately after five minutes after the meeting ends.

The attendance report is unique for all meetings. That means, even if you have the meeting repeated under multiple dates, Teams will push a unique attendance report for all.

Here are the steps you could go through to view and download the report from the Chat:

Heads to the Chat section from the panel to your left. Select the Attendance report from the list. Hop on to the Attendance tab from the menu bar.



Check the attendee report under Participants. To download the report, click on Download to the right of your screen.

From Channel

If you created a meeting from the channel, you could view the attendance report from the meeting details accessed from the channel you started your meeting. Refer to the following steps to view or download the attendance report from your Teams channel:

From the channel, locate the scheduled meeting. Select the three-dot (More Options) on the right then select View details.

Head to the Attendance tab. Select the drop-down menu with the date below the meeting title for recurring meetings. Choose the date you wish to view the report.

