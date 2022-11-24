If you’ve had a TV for years, there are probably dust or dirt particles on your TV screen. Or did you recently have food spilled on the screen? When it’s an urgent case, it’s easy to resort to any cleaning agent you have at home, which can, in turn, do more harm instead of good.

Many different TV brands can have different types of screens. But usually, newer models or thinner sizes of TVs, like OLED TVs, have thinner screens. While these screens add more to the appealing design, they tend to be more fragile. This is why they require proper care.

In such cases, it’s ideal to first check your TV brand’s user manual to see what the brand suggests. But if you don’t have it, this article has a full guide on how to easily and properly clean your flat TV screen. The steps are easy, and you also won’t need expensive cleaning products or extra tools.

Don’ts of Cleaning TV Screen

No harsh chemicals, like Windex.

No harsh cleansers, like alcohol, ammonia, and acetone.

Don’t directly spray water onto the TV screen.

Don’t use harsh soaps.

Don’t use wax.

Don’t use harsh cleaning pads or paper towels.

Don’t apply a lot of pressure on the screen. Here are some precautions to be aware of, before cleaning your TV screen:

How to Properly Clean Flat Screen TV?

Once you’re ready, you can follow these methods in order to clean your flat-screen TV with proper care. These steps are relatively quick and only take about several minutes.

Materials Required

Here are a few essential materials you’ll need to properly clean your flat-screen TV:

Microfiber or a similar cleaning cloth

Liquid Detergent

Spray bottle

Turn Off TV

Firstly, it’s a good idea to turn off your TV entirely. You may also unplug it and make sure there are no power sources readily available at the moment. This is because you’ll be using different liquid-based ingredients to clean your TV. Turning it off is a good preventive measure to avoid any accidents.

Wipe with Microfiber Cloth

Next, if there are merely dust particles on your TV, you may not need any special cleaning agents. Simply take a soft microfiber cloth. This type of cloth is not harsh or abrasive on your delicate TV screen. Now, delicately wipe the screen in a circular motion with the microfiber cloth. While doing this, use your other hand to hold and support the TV to avoid any potential fall damage.

Also, make sure to clean the bottom parts of the TV as well. Clean the vents on your TV’s back, as dust can accumulate here too.

Use Gentle Liquid Dish Soap

If there are more stubborn stains, like sticky glue residue, accumulated dirt particles, or food stains, you can use a bit of liquid dish soap. These types of cleaners are quite gentle and won’t be harsh on the TV screen. Here, we are not directly applying the liquid soap. But we are going to use it in water.

First, take a quarter cup of water in a bowl and add a very small drop of the liquid soap into it. Mix it in until you can see the foam. Spray or dip a small part of your microfiber or lint-free, soft cloth into the mixture. Then, use the cloth to wipe the stains on your TV screen. Then, use a dry microfiber cloth to get rid of the moisture.

How to Clean your TV Remote?

Probably more than the TV, we use our remote control more often. If you don’t have protection for your remote, dust particles can get inside the buttons. Additionally, since anyone can touch the remote, it’s more sensitive to germs and potential airborne diseases as well.

So, while you’re cleaning the TV, we recommend including cleaning the remote too in your routine. Here are the proper steps on how you can clean it.