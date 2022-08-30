Dust builds up very quickly on a laptop. People usually move them around and place them on different surfaces, which increases their exposure to dirty air. The fans draw in air from the inlet vents causing all the dust to stick to the vents and the fan.

After they get clogged with dirt and dust, they block airflow causing your laptop to overheat and damage other hardware components. This process affects your laptop’s performance and causes it to become slow and lagging due to thermal throttling.

It’s best to clean a laptop’s fan and vents every six months. Depending on your location, you might need to clean them more frequently. It is entirely possible to easily and safely clean them yourself. You can either open your laptop’s case and clean those components or clean them without opening the laptop.

In this guide, we have provided how you can perform both of these tasks.

How to Clean Laptop Fan and Vents

The proper way to clean your laptop’s fan and vents is by accessing its internal parts and cleaning those components properly. If you aren’t confident in safely disassembling the laptop, we have explained how you can clean a laptop without opening it in the next section.

Remove the Back Panel

The first thing you should do is remove the back panel to access the laptop fan. Here’s how you can do so:

First, shut down the laptop and remove the AC cables. If you can, remove its battery as well.

Flip the laptop and unscrew the back panel or the expansion compartment casing above the fan to remove it. The screws are usually near the sides on the back, but they may be under the rubber pads, the sticker, or the keyboard as well.

The screws may be of varying lengths so place them separately and remember which goes where. The laptop usually has locks to hold the back panel. You need to gently pry it out by sliding a prying tool (usually plastic) along the notches at the edge and twisting it to unclip the locks. You may also need to place separate prying tools or other small objects in unclipped places to prevent them from locking in place again.

Remove the casing or the back panel.

Clean the Fans

After detaching the back panel, use the following instructions to clean your fan. If you have multiple fans (due to GPU), make sure to clean all the fans using the same steps.

First, gently wipe the internal area with a dry microfiber cloth, along with the fan to give it a preliminary cleaning. If you have an air compressor or canned air, you can use it to blow away the dust from the fan. However, you need to keep the following things in mind while doing so: You need to hold down the fan blades to prevent damage to the fan or the internal components in case the fan spins too fast.



to prevent damage to the fan or the internal components in case the fan spins too fast. Use short blasts of air instead of long bursts.

Place the can nozzle some distance away while blowing air into the fan. It gives high pressure and may damage the device if you place it too close.

while blowing air into the fan. It gives high pressure and may damage the device if you place it too close. Use low angles to blow the dust and clean from different angles to reach all the places.

and clean from different angles to reach all the places. You can also use a vacuum cleaner to draw in the dust but follow all these guidelines to prevent damaging the fan. If you don’t have compressed air, you can use a microfiber cloth and a soft brush to gently clean the fan blades. Don’t blow with your mouth as your spit may enter the fan and damage its bearing.

Use a cotton swab dipped in 70% isopropyl alcohol to clean the sticky gunk from the fan blades. Gently clean any stuck dust or dirt from the edges of the fan using the cotton swab. You can also use a toothpick to do so. However, you must not use the toothpick on the fan blades as they are more delicate. Wipe everything again with a microfiber cloth. Some dust may still remain on the fan or other components after blowing the compressed air. Unless it’s very dirty, don’t unscrew the fans as you will need to reapply the thermal paste on the CPU and the fan before placing it again. If the fan is very dirty, Unscrew it and then clean the lower portion of the fan with compressed air or microfiber cloth and brush while following the guidelines we mentioned earlier.



Clean the thermal paste from the CPU and the fan base using 70% isopropyl alcohol and microfiber cloth.

Reapply the thermal paste (pea-sized, in the middle) and place the fan above it. Then, screw it in place.

Clean the Vents

After cleaning the fan, you need to clean the vents. Here’s what you need to do:

Use compressed air to clean the vents on the back panel and on the sides of the laptop. Use short bursts and different angles, similar to what you do for the fan.

You can also wipe it with a microfiber cloth and brush. Gently use a toothpick or a thin tapering object to clean the stuck dirt from hard-to-reach places. Then, spray it with canned air or wipe it with a microfiber cloth. Wipe the back panel and the area outside the vents on the laptop’s side.

If there are vents on the same surface as the keyboard, they are speaker vents so you should not clean them this way.

Close the Back Panel

After cleaning the fan and the vents, you need to close the back panel. You can reverse the process of removing the panel. However, we have listed the steps you can take as follows:

Put everything inside back in place, if you removed them, and screw it if necessary.

Put the back panel above the flipped laptop and press gently on the sides to clip the locks back together. Fasten all the screws back together while remembering where the different screws go.

Don’t fasten it too tightly as it will damage the laptop’s case.

How to Clean Laptop Without Opening It

Cleaning a laptop without opening it is not as effective as cleaning it properly. However, you can still do it. We recommend cleaning the fan and the vents every other month if you are using this method.

Here’s how you can do it:

First, identify the intake and the exhaust vents. You can place your hand over the vents when your laptop is on to distinguish them. The exhaust vent blows out hot air.

Now, shut down your laptop and remove the battery (if applicable) and power cable. Press the power button for a few seconds to drain any charge to prevent damage. If the fan inside rotates while cleaning, it can damage the radiator base due to the remaining charge. Use compressed air to spray the intake vents in short bursts. You can use either an air compressor or duster.

Wait some time between successive bursts to make sure the fan is not spinning too fast. Make sure to place the nozzle at some distance and use different angles to spray the air. Then, use a vacuum cleaner to take out the dust from the exhaust vents. You can also use an air duster on short bursts if you don’t have a vacuum cleaner.

Use a suitable intake nozzle (flatter with a narrow opening) and make sure to place it some distance away from the vents to prevent any damage. Avoid using compressed air or vacuum cleaner on the speaker vents.

How to Clean Laptop if Water Entered Its Vents

If water entered your laptop’s vents, immediately shut it down and remove the AC charger. You can press the power button for 2 seconds to force shut down the laptop. Then, follow the steps below to clean the water from the laptop:

Disconnect your peripheral devices as well as the removable battery. Flip the laptop while pointing the vents where the water entered to the ground to drain water. Use cotton, microfiber cloth, or paper towel to soak up the water.

We don’t recommend using a hair dryer or something similar as they may move the water too far inside your laptop. If you don’t want to clean water from inside the laptop, leave it to dry out for at least 48 hrs in a cool location. However, it’s better to open the case. Detach the back panel using the steps from the above sections. Remove the internal components like RAM, SSD, Hard Drive, internal battery, WiFi module, etc., to prevent water from damaging these devices.

Gently press a dry microfiber cloth or a paper towel on the wet surfaces and soak up the water. Don’t rub it harshly to prevent the water from spreading. If the water has entered any areas you can’t reach with a cloth, use a siphon pipe or pipette to draw out the water. Leave your laptop to dry for 24 – 48 hrs and then reassemble it.

Even with the quickest action, you may not be able to operate your laptop. In such cases, take it to a hardware expert to check for any damaged circuits or components and repair/replace them.