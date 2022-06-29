How to Clean Monitor Screen the Right Way

Are you bothered by dust and fingerprint smudges on your monitor screen? I know I am. Especially when you are trying to watch a movie or headshot an opponent on your favorite game.

Knowing how to clean your monitor the right way is like a lifelong skill. This means, that even if you clean it today, your screen is likely going to be full of grease and dirt some days later. So, it’s a never-ending process but also returns a certain sense of satisfaction, once you’re used to it.

So, this guide shall train you through all the basics about how to properly clean a monitor screen. By the end of this, you will be able to apply different cleaning techniques to different types of monitors and make them filth-free. Now, let’s hop right into the process.

Things to Avoid While Cleaning Your Monitor

Do not use corrosive substances

Do not use alcohol and ammonia-based cleaners

Avoid excess liquid and moisture

Do not use bleach to clean your monitor

Avoid spraying the cleaner directly on the screen

Avoid using t-shirts, paper towels, etc to clean your monitor

Do not clean all types of monitors in the same fashion Before we dive into the do’s, let’s move swiftly through the don’ts. Cleaning your monitor is an easy process, but with the wrong technique and bad selection, monitors can easily be damaged. Listed below are a few things you have to avoid while cleaning a monitor.

How to Clean My Monitor Screen?

Now that we have gone through all the things you should avoid, we move towards a proper way to clean your screen.

First of all, you have to figure out what type of screen you have. This is critical as cleaning methods vary depending on the type of your screen surface. A wrong cleaning agent on an incompatible surface could lead to permanent dents and scratches on your screen.

Monitors these days are more sensitive than old-school CRTs. However, the steps below shall help you effectively clean your monitor depending on the screen you own.

Cleaning an LCD/LED Screen

Although there are a few differences between an LCD and an LED screen, the cleaning technique for either of them are relatively the same. LCD screens are more susceptible to damage and scratches by the wrong cleaning agents. However, they are also the ones used on most PCs these days.

LCD/LED screens are mostly seen on Windows computers and are made up of tiny liquid crystals. These crystals are very sensitive and are prone to easy damage.

Furthermore, most matte surface displays and touchscreens use LCD/LED displays as well. So, taking this into consideration, here are the steps to clean an LCD/LED screen the right way:

Turn off your computer completely and unplug the power cable. Using a dry microfibre cloth, gently wipe the screen to remove tiny dust particles within it. Misc a little bit of white vinegar and distilled water in a ratio of 1:1 and dip the dry microfibre clothe onto it. Gently clean the grease and fingerprint smudges using this cloth.

However, avoid pressing hard on the screen. Don’t go too deep into the edges using this wet cloth.

This is because the tiny water particles tend to collect up on the edges and might enter the inside of your screen, damaging the display. Let the screen air dry. If any dirt remains, gently wipe it away with a dry microfibre cloth.

Cleaning a Glass-Coated Screen

Mac computers are mostly made up of either LCD with a backlit LED display or are glass-coated. The screes are made glass coated to increase their durability and delicacy than their counterpart LCD/LED screens.

However, some newer glass screens are nano-texture and matte-finished. These screens have their own special cleaning cloth you have to purchase from the manufacturer. Using any other type of cloth, including microfibre, tends to damage these types of screens.

So, considering this, here are the steps to clean a glass-coated screen:

Turn off your computer completely and unplug the power cable. If it’s a normal glass-coated screen, use a dry microfibre cloth to gently wipe the screen to remove dust particles within it. Dip the dry microfibre cloth onto 70% isopropyl alcohol.

However, try not to moisturize your cloth too much. Gently clean the grease and fingerprint smudges using this cloth. Avoid pressing hard on the screen. Let the screen air dry. If any dirt remains, gently wipe it away with a dry microfibre cloth

