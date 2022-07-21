How to Clean an RGB Mousepad Without Damaging it?

If you are experiencing a freezing mouse pointer, performance issues, or simply have a dirty looking table, your mousepad probably needs a cleaning. It does not require extensive training to clean a pad. However, if you have an RGB mousepad, then you will have to consider a few things while cleaning it.

Normally, there are two kinds of RGB mousepads: one with a hard micro-textured surface and another made of soft fiber or cloth. While the hard surface is easy to clean, a mousepad with a cloth may capture more dust and oils from our hands. So, each of them requires a slightly different process to clean.

In this guide, we are going to provide the step-by-step process to clean your RGB mousepad, be it a hard pad or a cloth pad.

Is Cleaning an RGB Mousepad Safe?

Mousepads, both non-RGB and RGB, generally consist of a rubber or composite base and a soft covering on the surface.

Since all clothes, such as nylon, polyester, or microfiber, are safe to clean, a mousepad made of them is no different. A rubber surface is even waterproof, preventing any risk of water retention by the pad.

However, An RGB mousepad consists of electronic circuits and wires. So, you will have to be careful not to spread water to those parts.

In the same way, rubber pads are quite prone to damage while using hot water. But, taking care of these things, followed by gentle cleaning work, makes it totally safe to clean an RGB mousepad.

How to Clean an RGB Mousepad?

Before starting to clean your RGB mousepad, make sure to disconnect the pad from your system to prevent any electric shocks. Also, gather all the required materials such as water, cleaning roller, sponge, dry towel, etc. It will allow you to dry the mousepad faster, preventing longer contact with water.

Let’s move to cleaning your RGB mousepad without further delay.

How to Clean an RGB Mousepad without a fabric surface?

If your RGB mousepad does not have a surface made up of microfiber or cloth, then you should not use any soap or cleaning agents. Otherwise, it might damage the surface. Let’s dive into the process now.

Materials Required

Cleaning Roller

Toothbrush

A Clean Cloth or Sponge

Isopropyl Alcohol or Hydrogen Peroxide

Clean Water

Dry Towel

Remove the Dust

Your RGB mousepad may have accumulated dust over it. You should use a cleaning roller and gently roll it over the surface to pick up all the dirt. Do this until you see no foreign matter on the surface.

Since your mousepad has heightened edges for the RGB lights, the gaps may contain more dust particles. You can use a toothbrush or any other similar equipment to bring out the dust from the gaps. Give extra care not to damage the surface with the pointed hairs of the brush.

Remove any Stain

Our hands carry a lot of dust, oil, and food stains that may have transferred to the mousepad. Apply a little bit of isopropyl alcohol or Hydrogen Peroxide to the stain and rub gently with a clean cloth or sponge.

Isopropyl alcohol not only removes the stains and oils properly but also gives a good fragrance to the pad. Do this to remove all the stains.

Wash With a Soaked Cloth or Sponge

As we do not use any cleaning agent for a hard surface, you will have to clean it thoroughly with a soaked cloth. To do this,

Soak the microfiber cloth or sponge in the water. Squeeze it to remove almost all water. Gently wipe the mousepad using the cloth or sponge to remove any remaining stains and dust. Give extra care while wiping the edges to prevent water entry into the electronics. Wipe the mousepad with a clean and dry towel. Let the mousepad dry in the shade.

Warning: Do not place it in sunlight as it may damage the material.

After the mousepad gets dried, connect it back to your system and enjoy the RGB lighting and improved mouse performance.

How to Clean an RGB Mousepad with a Fabric on Top?

As we mentioned earlier, an RGB mousepad with a cloth on top attracts more dust and oil, making it difficult to clean.

However, you can follow the same instructions as above for removing the dirt and stain at first. Now, let’s move towards its thorough cleaning.

Materials Required

Cleaning Roller

Toothbrush

A Clean and Soft Cloth or Sponge

Isopropyl Alcohol or Hydrogen Peroxide

Luke Warm Water

Mild Soap

Clean Water for Rinsing

Dry Towel

Wash With Soap and Damp Cloth

Since the cloth surface can be dirtier, we will be using mild soap to clean the mousepad. After you have removed the dust and cleared any stain from the pad, let’s move towards washing it.

If you have a spray bottle, fill it with warm water mixed with soap. Spray the soapy water slightly on the mousepad without reaching the edges. If you do not have one, soak a clean and soft cloth in soapy water. Squeeze the cloth to remove as much water as possible, making it just damp.

Use the cloth to wipe the mousepad carefully until all the dirt is gone. Rinse the cloth with clean water to remove soap from it. Squeeze and make it damp. Wipe the pad again with this to make the mousepad free from soap. Repeat this process until the leathery texture of the soap goes away. Gently use a dry towel to remove the remaining moisture from the mousepad. Keep the mousepad in the shade, and let it dry completely.

Can I Wash the Mousepad on Washing Machine?

Most mousepad manufacturers mention that you can wash them in a washing machine. But, using a washing machine might bend the orientation of the rubber base inside as well as damage the cloth.

Also, the heat of the machine can ruin the adhesive between the fiber and the rubber.

It is highly advised not to wash your RGB mousepad in the machine due to the presence of electronics.

Can I Use Hot Water to Clean the Mousepad?

You should use lukewarm water but never a hot water. The water may damage the fabric and rubber. Anything hot can affect the rubber backing.

Your fabric may develop lints and won’t be smooth as before. A damaged surface can, in turn, damage the mouse and it’s sensor.

How to Remove the Funky Smell and Stain From the Mousepad?

To remove the smell from your mousepad, you can add some fabric deodorant or lavender while cleaning it. Similarly, if you do not have isopropyl alcohol, you can remove the stains by using baking soda.