How to Clean Surface Pro Keyboard Keys

Some surface pros have Alcantara material over the keyboard, which claims to be spill and absorption resistant. The Surface pro is especially important to clean because of the Alcantara material used.

This is because the stains on the Alcantara material can be very hard to get rid of. But you can clean it by using a wet wipe to rub off the surface-level dirt. Besides that, there are other ways to keep your surface clean and hygienic. Stick with us to learn all such ways.

How to Clean Surface Pro Keyboard?

The surface pro comes with a detachable keyboard, so remove the keyboard from the surface first. Take the keyboard and hold it in the air facing downwards.

Then gently tap on the back of the keyboard to get bigger chunks of the debris off the keyboard. However, you will need to use other methods to better clean under the keys and the Alcantara.

Cleaning Keyboard

The keyboards are easy to clean and doesn’t need much effort. Just a wipe can get the job done. But, what about the gunk that remains on the underlayer?

For that, you can use compressed air to blow off the dust. However, this is not the best way to clean the keyboard. Here are a few other ways to clean your keyboard:

Using Wet Wipes

Make a solution with a small amount of soap and water. Use a lint-free cloth to prevent lint from getting stuck to the keys. Dampen the cloth and gently wipe the keys. Be sure to squeeze out the soapy water from the cloth well before use.

The water drops could short-circuit the main board and damage the keyboard itself, so be careful to just barely wet the cloth.

Dampen the piece of cloth and wipe the keyboard again to clean the soap off the keys. It should clean the dirt as well as the grease from your fingers.

Finally, wipe your keyboard with a clean, dry cloth to wipe the water off the keyboard.

Using Alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution 70% or less, also known as rubbing alcohol, works wonders when cleaning. It is a great disinfectant that can clean the dirt and germs off of the surface.

The convenient thing about rubbing alcohol is that you don’t have to wipe it dry. The alcohol dries itself in mere seconds.

Spray some rubbing alcohol on a lint-free cloth and gently wipe the keyboard surface. Some harder dirt stains can be removed by rubbing the damp cloth on it multiple times. Be careful not to press too hard as it may damage the keys.

Cleaning the Alcantara

The surface pro is enveloped by Alcantara material. It is a soft leather-like microfiber mostly used on car seats and interior designs. This piece of material is also sometimes used as a flame-retardant in formula cars. It is rather comfortable and easy to clean.

For general cleaning, wet a piece of cloth with soapy water and gently wipe the surface. This should wipe off the dirt and small stains. A screen cleaner works just as well while cleaning the material.

For specific stain treatment, follow the instructions below. However, you have to consider some precautions before starting to clean.

Act before 30 minutes for better results. Wipe the stain inwards to the center of the stain to prevent it from spreading. Do not rub as it could push in the stain deeper.

For Water-soluble Stains

Food items like Juice, Jam, Jelly, or Syrup are water soluble and are easy to clean. Dab and wipe gently with a white cloth wet with clean lukewarm water.

For alcoholic beverages, cold drinks, and liquors, use lime and lukewarm water to treat the color stains.

Similarly, for pencil marks, cocoa, chocolate, pastry, and ice cream, dab with lukewarm water, and rinse again with a wet cloth.

Unlike other stain marks, organic stuff like blood, egg, or urine coagulate from exposure to warm water. So, use cool water to clean this stain.

For Water Insoluble Substances

Make-up materials like lipsticks, mascara, foundation, shoe polish, and oil stains are water resistant and cannot be cleaned by a simple soap water solution. However, rubbing with ethyl alcohol can remove these greasy stains.

Grass stains and felt tips are harder to remove than other stains, so treat these stains as soon as possible for optimum cleaning.

Unknown Stains

For older and unknown stains, first, expose it to little lukewarm water to check if the stain is soluble. If the water starts dissolving the stain, repeat the process as much as you need.

Cleaning Under Keys

The Surface keyboard keys are not meant to be removed. So, you can simply put the keyboard upside down and gently brush it off to remove the excess dirt. Compressed air can also blow some dust and dirt off of the keyboard.

How to Clean the Screen?

Cleaning the screen of your surface pro is comparatively easier. Follow these simple steps to efficiently clean your surface pro screen.

Firstly wipe the screen with a clean cloth to remove any surface dust. Take a clean cloth and spray some screen cleaner on the cloth.

Wipe the screen gently with the dampened cloth. Finally, wipe the screen again with a dry cloth to clean the moisture. You can also use an alcohol solution to clean greasy surfaces.

How to Protect Your Surface Screen and Keyboard?

You can use a screen protector to protect your surface pro screen from scratches and damage. Some good protectors may even save your screen from fall damage. So it’s always worth investing in screen protectors.

Similar to a screen protector, you can also buy a keyboard protector for your surface pro. A keyboard protector can protect your keyboard from damage and spills. Along with that, keyboard protectors are also easier to clean and keep the dirt out of the keyboard.