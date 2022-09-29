6 Ways to Clean Tablet and Smartphone Safely

Our smartphone is what we use the most throughout the day. So, it is easily the most prone to invisible dirt and germs even when we wash our hands often. The same goes for another most used device, like a tablet.

Since we interact with such devices with our hands, the accumulated dirt and bacteria can cause havoc in the long run. Every time we use a smartphone to make a call, it can touch our skin and may cause or worsen skin problems, like acne. Additionally, it can also act as a medium to transfer infections or other airborne diseases.

That’s why it’s important to schedule and regularly clean our most used but neglected device. But, there are things to be careful about when cleaning our devices as they are delicate and require proper care.

Don’ts of Cleaning Tablets and Smartphones

Before we move on to cleaning your device the right way, let’s gloss over what you should avoid during the cleaning process.

Don’t pour water onto your device.

Don’t use sharp objects that may break some components of your phone.

Don’t use harsh chemicals like ammonia, random alcohol-based products, or Windex.

Don’t use rough clothes that may scratch the surface of your touchscreen.

Don’t apply too much pressure on your device.

Do not use hot tools, like a blow dryer.

Don’t use hand sanitizer or liquid soap.

How to Clean Tablet and Smartphone Safely?

There are a few things to keep in mind while preparing your device for a cleanse. Firstly, completely turn off your phone/tablet to save it from potential water damage. Also, make sure it’s not connected to any other device with a USB cable. Once you’ve checked such factors, here are the steps to properly clean your tablet or your smartphone.

Take Off Phone Case and Screen Protector

To completely clean all areas of your tablet or smartphone, it’s necessary to first take out your phone case. Some cases are bulky and can have dirt particles in the openings. Similarly, take off the screen protector as well if you have one.

More so than phone cases, screen protectors can accumulate dust around the corners of your phone along with the camera and the proximity sensor. After taking these off, you may proceed to the other steps.

Use a Microfiber Cloth

Take your microfiber cloth and then gently wipe the excess dirt horizontally and then vertically. Slowly, sweep away the dirt in the same direction you prefer. But, make sure to clean away from the connectivity points like the charging port or the speaker. This is because there’s a chance we might accidentally lead in more dirt to these areas.

You can dampen the microfiber cloth if there are more dirt particles or grease, like sticky glue residue of some kind, on the back. But, use as little water as possible. You can also use a Q-tip to clean the corners. Additionally, you can also use other products, like a screen cleaner spray. But, it is not mandatory.

Use Disinfectant Wipes

Another item you can use to clean your device is disinfectant wipes. These tools are great at keeping the majority of the bacteria at bay. But, make sure your disinfectant wipes have 70% isopropyl alcohol.

Start with using a small portion of the wipe and work your way around the device. Avoid areas like the charging port, speaker, or mic.

Use a Scotch Tape

If there are sturdy dirt particles, like the sand, it’s better to use scotch tape instead of a cloth. This is because the cloth will drag the dirt across the screen and can scratch it completely or cause micro tears. So, a tape will gently pick up the dirt without any risk of scratching your device.

Lay your device flat and take out your desired amount of tape. Simply apply it to the parts where there’s dirt or lint. Then, gently pull out the tape.

Air Dry Your Device

After cleaning the device, make sure to leave your phone or your tablet to air dry if there’s still some moisture left. Make sure not to use external devices like the blow dryer or leave it out in the sun to dry. This is because doing so will cause heat to accumulate within your device and cause further damage.

Sanitize Your Tablet/Smartphone

Lastly, a real treat to your phone is to completely sanitize it. Although you may use other cleaning products, there’s always bound to be some residual dirt or germs. To be completely assured of your device’s hygiene, you can use an external tool that will sanitize your device.

These days, you can get a Phone Sanitizer Machine to clean your phone. Such a machine uses UV-C light that kills germs and bacteria and is safe for your device. However, it is optional as well.