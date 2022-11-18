how-to-clean-touch-screen-laptop

If you own a touchscreen laptop or tablet PC, it’s more likely to get unattractive fingerprints and smudges all over the screen. We have figured out some best procedures that you can follow for cleaning your laptop safely.

Cleaning a laptop can be a simple procedure if you perform it with caution. You should avoid using water or rubbing vigorously over the laptop. It might cause scratches on your laptop screen and damage components. So, your laptop deserves the utmost care and attention to maintain in the longer run.

How to Clean a Touch Screen Laptop?

Touchscreen laptops are more likely to be dirty and need more cleaning and care than usual. You can clean the screen simply by rolling a microfiber cloth around the screen.

But removing some stubborn grime or oil might be difficult and time-consuming. Therefore, investing in a cleaning kit can help you. If you are worried about germs or infections, you can use antibacterial screen wipes or rubbing alcohol.

Things to Consider Avoid using harsh chemical cleaners on the screen. Use only that mentioned safe for your laptop.

Avoid strong Alcohol liquid cleaners (>70% alcohol) directly on the screen. Use them to moisten the cleansing cloth (lint-free microfiber cloth).

Avoid Rough or rugged cloth. It can leave a permanent scratch on the screen.

Collect the Cleaning Material Needed

Even if you want to perform basic cleaning, you still require some cleaning materials that are safe to use for efficient cleaning. So, collecting them near you is a part of your preparation for the cleaning job.

For proper cleaning, you might at least need these items:

Lint-free cloth or microfiber cloth

Can of compressed air or computer vacuum

Laptop cleaner kit (Cleaning spray, cloth, and brush)

Rubbing alcohol

Face mask and hand gloves to avoid any allergic reaction or stain

Shut Down Your Laptop

Turn off your laptop before you start cleaning. It will help you avoid screen misbehaving due to accidental touch and key presses. Additionally, a power cord could disturb you on your way to cleaning. So, unplug the laptop if you are charging to avoid sparks or shocks.

Remove the Battery if Possible

Physical cleaning of the laptop won’t require power. Especially if you are cleaning the inside and outer surfaces, it might turn on by unintentionally touching the power button. Therefore, removing the battery could help you to clean more confidently.

To release a removable battery, simply flip your laptop, and slide the battery lock switch as indicated. If your laptop has an internal battery, first remove the back panel and then release the battery safely.

Clean the Keypad and Other Parts First

Starting from the Keypad would be wise, as dust can migrate and stick to your screen later. So, save the screen for last after all the dust has settled.

If your keypad or screen is oily, cleaning them may require more effort. Tiny dirt or hair can get stuck between the key gaps. In that case, you can follow these steps to clean your keypad or touchpad:

Getting rid of the visible dust particles is the first step you can begin. Open your laptop screen and flip the laptop upside down. Shake for a while so that small chunks between key gaps fall.

Use a short brush to pull out dust stuck under the keys.

If you have a compressed air blower, you can blow them away quickly. You can look for a can of compressed air or a computer vacuum to blow or suck the dust.

Moisten a clean, lint-free cloth with rubbing alcohol and wipe with it if the stains are stubborn. It will also help to disinfect the keypad.



Gently Clean the Touch Screen

You should be careful while cleaning your touch display to avoid damage or scratches. You can choose LCD cleaning Kits since they are usually considered safe for all sorts of screens and come with a microfiber cloth. You need to follow these steps:

Give a basic wipe with a dry soft microfiber cloth to clear loose dirt or dust that accumulates while cleaning the other parts.

Spray or apply the LCD cleaning solution on a non-abrasive cloth to dampen it. Now gently wipe the screen with this moist cloth.

Wipe thoroughly in a circular or alternate motion to remove greasy finger marks. Wait until the screen gets dry before you turn on the laptop. But don’t keep the screen under the sun to dry it faster. You can use a clean, dry microfiber cloth instead.

Note If you don’t have such a cloth at home or in the cleaning kit, you can use any soft, lint-free clothes instead. You can also use 70% isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol), but we don’t recommend applying it to the screen directly.

Tips to Keep Your Laptop Screen Clean

Laptops are handy and mobile, so we often use them on the go. If you can’t set aside time for a thorough cleaning, we have some tips to prevent it from getting dirty.