Without frequent clean-up, your AirPods can turn into a breeding ground for bacteria. The buildup of dirt degrades the sound quality of AirPods while its life span plummets too. And, there’s added risk of you getting an ear infection.

So, the least you can do for your AirPods, that have brought you so much joy, is keep them shining clean. However, you need to clean your AirPods with tender loving care. We will be showing you how to do that in this article.

Do’s and Don’ts of Cleaning AirPods

Over the course of its use, AirPods accumulate the filth from the surrounding they’re exposed to and mostly, from your ears. When inside your ears, AirPods are prone to getting earwax clogged inside them.

However, when it comes to cleaning them, you have to be careful. Otherwise, instead of cleaning AirPods, you will leave them damaged, never to work again. Here are the do’s and don’ts while getting the AirPods cleaned.

Do’s Use a lint-free cloth that is soft and dry.

Dampen the cloth only slightly, if absolutely needed.

Restrict liquid usage, except for a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, a 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.

Use cotton swabs and a soft-bristled brush.

Don’ts Don’t wash the AirPods with water.

Don’t use dampened wipe or cloth on the speaker and microphone.

Don’t soak the AirPods in a soapy solution.

Don’t use sharp and pointed objects.

How to Clean Your AirPods at Home?

You can get your AirPods cleaned at the convenience of your home. But, you need to refrain from getting the liquid in the openings of AirPods. For your information, AirPods may be sweat and water resistant, depending on their model. Despite that, Airpods cannot withstand too much moisture.

Things you require:

Lint-free cloth

Soft-bristled brush

Cotton swabs

70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox disinfecting wipes

Liquid detergent (only for cushion and headband of AirPods Max)

With this list of things, you can then begin to start cleaning the AirPods. For thorough cleaning, start off with the exterior of AirPods. Thereafter, move on to the charging case, ear tips, cushions, and headband.

The Outer Surface

To clean the exterior, what you need is a lint-free cloth that’s soft and dry. If the wiping cloth is of harsh material, your AirPods might get scratched and receive further damage.

If your AirPods have stains, you can use a bit of wet cloth to wipe them off. Then, use a dry microfiber cloth over the AirPods.

However, you don’t want to wet the microphone and speaker meshes while cleaning. So, it’s safer to clean these areas with a normal dry cotton swab. Or, a soft-bristled brush could also be helpful to get the dirt out.

Charging Case

The microfiber cloth that you used to clean the AirPods must be used for its case too. But, unlike AirPods, you cannot even slightly wet the cloth with water to clean the case.

However, according to Apple, you can use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol to dampen the cloth ever so slightly. Any other liquid agents other than that shouldn’t be used to cleanse the charging case.

Likewise, you have to be careful around the case’s charging points. Don’t even let liquid substances near the charging points. Or else, the metal contacts may be severely affected.

You can, however, use a soft and dry brush if dirt is stuck in the lightning connector. In the end, make sure your case is dry after cleaning, especially if you used isopropyl alcohol to clean them.

Ear Tips

You can detach ear tips from the AirPods and proceed to clean them under running water. But, avoid using household cleaning agents like soap, detergents, etc. Once you are done cleaning them under water, dry them off using a dry and lint-free wipe.

If the ear tips are not completely dried off, tap them down on a microfiber wipe. Don’t attach the ear tips back to AirPods until they are dry.

Cushions and Headband

When it comes to AirPods Max, ear cushions can be removed and cleaned afterward. But, the headband cannot be detached. So, hold the AirPods Max from the bottom up to stop liquid to get into the attachment point of the headband.

If you go by the specific guidelines offered by Apple Support, here’s how you can clean the cushions and headband of AirPods Max.

Firstly, combine 5 ml of liquid detergent with 250 ml of water. From the earcups, take out the ear cushions. Now, use a microfiber cloth to dip into the detergent solution that was made earlier. Gently wipe the cushions and headband with the dampened wiping material for a minute or so. Then, take another lint-free cloth and slightly wet it with fresh water. Use it to clean the cushions and headband. After that, use a lint-free cloth that is both soft and dry to wipe up the remaining moisture.

After that, you have to leave the AirPods Max to dry for a day or two. You shouldn’t be too hasty in reattaching the cushions to the AirPods without having them completely dried.

How to Get Earwax out of AirPods?

You might be grossed out at the sight of earwax stuck inside your AirPods. But, don’t start using sharp objects to remove them. Otherwise, you might end up damaging the AirPods instead.

To keep that from happening, you can use cotton swabs and a soft-bristled brush to get the earwax out of the AirPods. If you have got steady hands, you could use a toothpick to remove the earwax from AirPods. But, not using anything that’s sharp and potentially damaging objects would be a wise decision.

How to Clean the Detachable Silicone Tips of AirPods Pro?

You can clean the silicone tips of AirPods easily. These silicone tips safeguard your AirPods’ speaker from getting clogged with earwax. When these tips get dirty, you can remove the silicone tip from AirPods and immerse them in a soapy solution.

Once you let them sit there for about half an hour, you can clean them using a dry lint-free cloth. Reattach them only after they completely dry.