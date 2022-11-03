How to Clear Cache on Roku Device

Every device, including Roku, creates temporary cache data, which speeds up future loading time. The more we use a device, the larger the cache data will get. However, these piled-up cache data can also cause your Roku device to malfunction.

That’s why it’s important to clear such cache data, as it fixes minor bugs and errors on your Roku. Since Roku has provided no proper guidance to clear cache files, we have researched and compiled some methods in this article for all Roku devices, including Roku Streaming Stick, Roku TV, Roku Soundbar, etc. You will only require a remote to carry out this process.

What Is Cache Data?

Cache data are the temporary files saved on your device, which saves frequently needed data. Though a cache file is a type of junk file, it serves a purpose and plays a huge role in loading the data. So, when you open the site or the app again, the data like your personal preferences is already backed up and loads faster.

When these temporary files get corrupted, you might not be able to use your device properly. Or apps and channels might crash. Similarly, when the data gets too large, it might also cause problems with the storage space.

Here are a few benefits of Clearing the cache data:

Device runs smoother

Creates storage space

Fixes minor bugs

Better device performance

How to Clear Cache on Roku?

Roku has not given proper guidance to clean cache files. However, we have a few methods for you that will clean all such junk and cache files from your Roku device. There are a few things that you can perform that give a similar result you get after clearing the junk and cache data.

Manual Reboot

There is a particular combination available that will force your Roku to restart. When you press these buttons, it also removes all applications’ cache files on your Roku. When you remove all the cache data from the system, channel glitches will significantly reduce. Here’s how to forcefully restart your Roku manually using the button combination.

Launch Roku and go to the Home screen. Press the Home button on your Roku remote five times.

Press the Up Arrow button one time.

Press the Rewind button twice.

Then, press the Fast Forward button two times.



Factory Reset Roku

You can also perform a factory reset to clear cache data from your Roku device. But before you do so, back up all the important information. Such a type of reset tends to wipe up all the data from the system, including the cache data, and restore it to the default state. Here’s how to factory reset your Roku device.

Go to the home screen using your Roku remote. Click on the Settings option and select System.

Click on Advanced system settings. Select the Factory Reset option.

Enter the Passcode and press the OK button. Select the Start factory Reset option on the confirmation box.

How to Clear App Cache on Roku?

When some channels on your Roku are malfunctioning or aren’t working properly, it is best to remove the cache data of that app. You can only perform the following steps for an app at a time. Following the steps below will delete the cache files of the specific application from your device.

If you want to clear the cache of all applications on your Roku, follow the same steps one by one for each app. Here’s how to do it.

Note: Performing the following method will not only clear the cache data but also remove all the app data and login credentials.

Step 1: Uninstall the App

When you remove an application from your device, all the data, including the cache, get deleted. Here’s how to uninstall an app on Roku.

Open your Roku device and go to the home screen by pressing the home button on the Roku remote. Navigate to the app you want to remove and click on it. Press the Asterisk (*) button on the Roku remote to open the menu. Press the Down Arrow button on the remote and go to Remove Channel.

Click on it and select the Remove option in the confirmation box.

Step 2: Restart the Roku Device

When you restart your device, all the data from your system gets cleared out. The apps will close forcefully, and they will get refreshed when the screen wakes up. Follow the steps below to restart your Roku.

Go to the home screen using your Roku remote. Click on Settings to open the settings menu.

Select System and press the System Restart option.

Press the Restart option on the confirmation box.

Step 3: Reinstall the App

When you redownload an app on your device, all the app data gets downloaded again. But this time, the latest version with newer features. You can either voice search it if the feature is available on your streaming device or search for it in the search bar. Here’s how to do it.