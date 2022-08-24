How to Clear Discord Cache on Any Devices?

Just like any other app, Discord also stores cache data to optimize the user experience. The cache memory includes information, like messages, images, and GIFs. This memory reduces the launch and loading time in Discord, but it can consume your device storage significantly.

However, Discord does not automatically clear cache like some other apps, so you have to do it manually every once in a while. It is a rather easy process, but it differs depending on the device.

Now, let’s take a look at how you can clear the Discord cache on any device.

How to Clear Discord Cache on Windows?

On Windows, you can find Discord’s temporary files in the AppData folder. Make sure that all Discord processes are closed, and log out of Discord before you clear the cache.

Here is how you can delete it.

Open the Run box by pressing the Windows key + R. Type in %Appdata% and press Enter. Then, open the Discord folder. Now, select Cache, GPUCache, and Code Cache. Click on Delete.

Empty your Recycle Bin.

If you use the web version of Discord, you can clear the browser cache. To do so on different browsers, follow these steps.

On Chrome

Open Google Chrome and click on the triple dots icon at the top-right of the screen. Then, go to History. From the left side menu, select Clear Browsing data. Then, check the box for Cached images and files and choose the time range from the dropdown menu.

Click on Clear data.

On Firefox

Open Mozilla Firefox and click on the three-line menu icon at the top-right part of the window. Go to History and click on Clear Recent History. Check the box for Cache and select the time range from the dropdown menu.

Click on OK.

How to Clear Discord Cache on macOS?

On macOS, Discord’s temporary files are stored in the Application Support folder. To clear Discord cache on macOS, follow these steps.

Open Finder and click on Go in the menu bar. Then select Go to Folder. Alternatively, you can also use this shortcut Command + Shift + G. Then, type in this location ~/Library/Application Support . Open the Discord folder. Select Cache, GPUCache, and Code Cache. You can hold the command key while selecting multiple folders. Now, press Command + Option + Delete on your keyboard to permanently delete these folders. Then, click on Delete to confirm.

If you use the web version of Discord, you can clear the browser cache. Clearing cache on Google Chrome in macOS is similar to the Windows OS. You can refer to the steps above.

Here’re the steps for Mozzila Firefox:

On Firefox

Open Firefox and click on Firefox from the menu bar. Then, select Preferences. From the left-side panel, click on Privacy & Security. Scroll down to Cookies and Site Data and click on Clear Data. Check the box for Cached Web Content and click on Clear.

On Safari

Open Safari and click on Safari from the menu bar. Then, select Preferences and go to the Advanced tab. Click on the check box for Show Develop menu in menu bar to turn it on. Now, from the menu bar, go to Develop. And select Empty Caches. Or, you can also press the Command + Option + E keys on your keyboard.

How to Clear Discord App Cache on Android?

You can delete the app cache on Android through the device settings. To do so, follow these steps.

Open the Settings app on your phone. Then go to Apps. Now, tap on Discord. If you don’t see it, you need to tap on see all apps. Now, tap on Storage.

Then, press the Clear cache option.

How to Clear Discord App Cache on iOS?

On the iPhone, there’s no simple option to clear the app cache. The only option you have is uninstalling and reinstalling Discord. To do so, follow these steps.

On the home screen, tap and hold on Discord. Then tap on the small delete icon on Discord. Then press Delete to confirm. Now, open Appstore and go to search by tapping on the Search tab at the bottom-right of the screen. Then search for Discord. Tap on Install.

Related Questions

What Happens When You Clear Discord Cache?

You don’t lose any data when you clear the Discord cache. It deletes temporary data like the scripts, files, images, and multimedia stored in the cached memory. After clearing the cache, Discord will take a little more time to load, as it has to download the latest data again instead of using the cached data.

How Long Does Discord Store Cache?

Unlike cookies, app cache files don’t expire automatically. After manually deleting cached data, they accumulate again with usage. So, if you want to free some space on your device, regularly clearing the cache is the easiest way to do it.