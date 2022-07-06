Most of the time, when we copy some texts or paragraphs from the internet and paste them into our Word file, we get the source formatting. For instance, large headings, hyperlinks, bold texts, and whatnot. It makes us difficult to go through or read them.

But you can take it easy as the clear formatting tool of Microsoft word comes in very handy. You can solve the problem with just one click. So, from this article, let’s learn how to clear formatting in word on both windows and mac.

How to Clear Formatting in Word

If you haven’t copied and pasted the texts from the internet yet, you can avoid pasting them in the original format. After copying, you can choose your pasting option to Keep Text Only. It will paste in the normal format and you won’t have to worry about clearing the format.

However, if you wish to clear the format of the existing texts on the word file, you can do it from the Home Tab. You can simply select the text and click on the clear formatting icon. Besides, there are various ways you can remove formatting. Find it out below.

Style Pane

If you wish to remove formatting for only a specific paragraph, you can do it from the Style pane of the Home Tab. Find out the various steps for Windows, Mac, and Web below.

On Windows

Select the Paragraph you wish to clear the format On your word file, navigate to the Home tab On the Style group, click on the Drop-Down Menu and choose Clear Formatting.

Or, you can click on the Dialogue Box button on the style group and choose Clear All.

On Mac

Select the Text or Paragraph you want to remove formatting On your Home Tab, click on the Styles Pane Click on Clear Formatting



On Web

On your word file, place your cursor and enter Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow to select the preferred text Go to Home Tab and click on the Styles From the option, choose Clear Formatting



Home Tab

If you don’t want to keep selecting and removing the formatting one by one, you can clear all formatting at once. A single click on the clear formatting icon on the home tab will remove all. Find out the steps for Windows and Mac below.

On Windows

Select the entire Text Navigate to Home Tab On the Font menu, click on the Clear All Formatting option



On Mac

Select the entire Text Navigate to Edit Menu on the Mac Menu bar Choose Clear and click on Clear Formatting



Note: Please note that the clear all formatting tool will not clear formats such as hyperlinks, headers, and boxes. You must clear it separately.

Keyboard Shortcut

You can also use the keyboard shortcut for clearing formats to save time. I have mentioned the shortcut keys to clear different levels of formatting for the WIndows below.

Clear Character-Level Formatting

You can clear only character-level formatting such as font size, bold, and italic without changing the paragraph formatting. Find out the steps below.

On your word, put your cursor where your paragraph starts Enter Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow to select the text of the document Press Ctrl + Space

Clear Paragraph-Level Formatting

If you wish to clear paragraph formatting but keep the character format, enter the given keyboard shortcuts.

Put your cursor at the beginning of the paragraph Enter Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow to select the paragraph Press Ctrl + Q

Clear Both Level Formatting

If you want to clear both formattings at once by simply entering the keyboard shortcuts, follow the steps below.

Keep your cursor at the beginning of the paragraph Press Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow to select the paragraph Enter Ctrl + Shift + N to clear both level formatting and change it to normal formatting.

Use Notepad or TextEdit

Another alternative way to clear formatting is using Notepad on Windows and TextEdit on Mac. Although it is a bit more time-consuming than the methods mentioned above, it is very easy and effective. You can simply copy-paste back and forth and repeat. Follow the given steps.

Using Notepad

For Windows users, you can use the default notepad as it is easy to use. Check out the given steps to clear formatting using Notepad.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow to select the specific paragraph or enter Ctrl + A to select all text on your word file. Either enter Ctrl + C or right-click and choose Copy from the menu to copy the Text Open Notepad and place the cursor to paste the text. You can enter Ctrl + V or right-click and select the Paste option It will lose all the formatting on Notepad. So, you can select the text using Ctrl + A and enter Ctrl + C to copy it Go to word docs and press Ctrl + V to paste it

Using TextEdit

Similar to Notepad, there is TextEdit on Mac. You can use it to clear formatting on the word. Here are the steps.