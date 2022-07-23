How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android

The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. 

But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history. Although you can’t view or edit the history, you can reset the keyboard and clear all the history. Doing so will make your phone assume that you’re typing in a new phone.

So, you can check the methods for erasing the keyboard history as listed below.    

How to Clear Keyboard History?

Before you clear your keyboard history, it’s best to remember that you cannot restore it. The process of clearing the keyboard history is slightly different for iOS and Android. It might differ for third-party keyboards. But, we’ve got you covered if you use Gboard or Swiftkey.

Using Device Settings

You can clear the keyboard history through Device settings. This process is different for Android and iOS.

On Android

If you’re using the default keyboard in your Android, follow these steps to clear your keyboard history:

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Go to General Management settings.General management
  3. Search for “Language and Input” settings and open it.
    Language and input
    For some Android users, you will need to go to System or General settings where you will find Language and Input.
  4. Tap on Manage Keyboards and select your keyboard.Select keyboard
  5. There are other ways to access the keyboard’s settings. You can open up your keyboard in a notes app and hold the emoji button. Then you can press the settings icon.
  6. Tap on Reset to default settings.
    Reset samsung keyboard
  7. Select Erase Personalized Predictions.Erase Personalised predictions
  8. Tap on Erase to confirm.
    Confirm Erase personalised predictions

Note: Depending on your Android device, there might be a different name for these settings but it will be similar to this. Also, the process will be similar if not the same.

If your android uses Gboard by default, you can follow the guide for Gboard under Third-party Keyboards.

On iPhone and iPad

You can clear your keyboard history on iPhone and iPad by following these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Go to General.
    ios-settings-general
  3. Scroll all the way down and select Transfer and Reset iPhone. Then, tap on Reset.
    transfer or reset iphone
  4. For older iPhones running iOS 12 or lower, you can tap on Reset after going to General settings.
    Reset iOS 12
  5. Select “Reset Keyboard Dictionary
    Reset Keyboard Dictionary
  6. Enter your passcode to verify.
    Authenticate yourself
  7. Tap “Reset Dictionary
    Reset Dictionary iOS

Using Other Keyboards

If you’re using third-party keyboards, you have to follow a different process. Below are the guides for Gboard and Microsoft Swiftkey.

Gboard

The process of clearing the keyboard history in Gboard is different for Android and iOS.

On Android

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Search for “Language and Input” settings and open it.Language android
  3. For some Android users, you might have to go to System or General settings where you will find Language and Input.
  4. Tap on Manage Keyboards and select settings.Manage Keyboards android
  5. You can also open up the keyboard in notes or any other app. And, tap on the little settings icon.
  6. Go to the Advanced option.
    Gboard ADvanced android
  7. Scroll all the way down and select “Delete learned words and data”.Gboard Delete learned wods
  8. Tap OK to confirm. 
    Gboard Confirm android

On iOS

  1. Open the Gboard app.
  2. Select Keyboard Settings.
    Gboard Keyboard settings
  3. Scroll down and tap on Clear my dictionary.Clear my dictionary
  4. Tap OK.
    Confirm OK

Microsoft Swiftkey

The process for clearing the Keyboard history in SwiftKey is slightly different for Android and iOS.

On Android

  1. Open the SwiftKey app
  2. Go to Typing settings. 
    Typing
  3. Scroll all the way down and tap on “Clear Typing data.”
    clear typing data
  4. Tap Continue to confirm.
    confirm clear

On iOS

  1. Open the Microsoft SwiftKey app.
  2. Go to the Account option.
    microsoft swift
  3. Select Data Settings.
    data settings
  4. Under My Data, tap on “Remove my data from this device.”
    remove my data from this device
  5. Tap on Clear Data to confirm.
    Clear data

Stop the Keyboard From Observing Your Activities

After learning that your keyboard keeps track of all your activities, you can have some privacy concerns. Clearing the keyboard history will delete all the words that it learned. But, this won’t stop it from learning your habits again.

If you don’t want your keyboard to learn your typing habits at all, you can disable predictive keys. 

On Android

You can do this on Android by following these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Search for “Language and Input” settings and open it.
  3. For some Android users, you might have to go to System or General settings where you will find Language and Input.
  4. Tap on Keyboard and select your keyboard.
  5. There are other ways to access the keyboard’s settings. You can open up your keyboard in a notes app and hold the emoji button. Then you can press the settings icon.
  6. Go to Text Correction.
    text correction
  7. Turn off “Predictive text” or “Next-word suggestions“.
    predictive text

Note: Depending on your android device, you may have different names for these settings. But the process is the same for most devices.

For Android users using Gboard, you can follow these steps:

  1. Open up the keyboard in notes or any other apps.
  2. Tap on the little settings icon.
  3. Go to Advanced settings.
    advanced
  4. Turn off “Personalization”.
    personalization

On iPhone and iPad

To turn off Predictive keys in iOS, you can follow these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Go to General and select Keyboard.
    iOS Keyboard settings
  3. Turn off “Predictive”.
    Predictive text

Stop the Keyboard From Auto-Correcting

If you don’t like it when your keyboard auto-corrects your words, clearing the keyboard history won’t solve this issue. You have to disable autocorrect from the keyboard settings.

On Android

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Search for “Language and Input” settings and open it.
  3. For some Android users, you will need to go to System or General settings where you will find Language and Input.
  4. Tap on Keyboard and select your keyboard.
  5. There are other ways to access the keyboard’s settings. You can open up your keyboard in a notes app and hold the emoji button. Then you can press the settings icon.
  6. Go to Text Correction.
  7. Turn off “Predictive text” or “Next Word suggestions

On iOS

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Go to General and select Keyboard.
    iOS Keyboard settings
  3. Turn off “Auto-Correction”.
    Autocorrect iOS

