Did you know the default mailing app on MacOS consumes so much space? Even though slowly, it occupies a lot of your room without letting you notice it. Clearing mail storage is not just about deleting the Mail; it’s more about managing it properly.

Don’t let your storage be eaten up unnecessarily because we are here to help you clear the size of your Mail. In this article, we will learn how we can clear mail storage in your Mac.

How to Check the Mail Storage Space?

The storage mail occupied on Mac comprises two components: the default mail app and the user-created data. Before clearing the mail space, you need to check how much space your Mail takes up. Here are the steps to check the space occupied:

Open the Menu option Go to About This Mac Scroll down to Storage Select Manage

Choose Mail in the sidebar

After you know your occupied storage, you can start deleting your Mail. The most convenient way to save up your storage is by deleting the mail attachments and junk mail.

How to Clear Mail Storage on Mac?

Clearing mail storage helps you free up the space and improves the performance of your Mac. There are various ways to clear your mail storage on Mac, which are simple and won’t take much of your time. Some of them are listed below.

Clearing Mail Through Mailbox

If you need some extra storage, you can delete the unwanted emails and their attachments. Here are the steps to clear mail through the mailbox:

Open the finder Tap on Go and click on Go to Folder Type /Library/Mail/ and click Enter

Select the mailbox which is to be deleted Drag it to the Trash can

Alternatively, you can use third-party apps to clear all the mail storage on Mac.

Clear Mail Attachments in Messages

Mail attachments occupy significant space in your Mail storage. You won’t feel quite a burden initially, but slowly after hundreds of Mail start piling up, it starts to occupy more space, and you will need a way to get rid of it. Here are the steps to clear them:

Open your Mail Find the Mail attachment you want to delete. Otherwise, click the View > Sort > Attachments.

Click on the selected message. Select the Message menu in the menu bar and choose to remove the attachment Repeat the above steps for every other message you want to delete the attachments. You can select multiple messages to remove the attachments simultaneously by shift-clicking the messages. Then, choose a message and remove the attachments.

Empty Your Trash Mails

There are a lot of unwanted mails in your trash that consume space. To empty your trash mail, follow these steps:

Open Mailbox Go to your Mail trash Clear all the deleted items

Also, clear the deleted items from all your other accounts.

Delete Junk Mails

After deleting all the attachments, some unnecessary space is still occupied due to the presence of junk mail. Here are the steps to delete these junk mails:

Open Mail and choose the Mailbox You will get two options: Erase deleted items and Erase junk mail Choose the Erase junk mail option.

Click on Erase.

Change Mail’s Attachment Settings

If not deleting every attachment, we can opt to stop mails from downloading. Mails can quickly fill up your system disk. To change the mail settings, follow these steps:

In Mail, go to the menu bar Select Mail > Preference Click Accounts Choose the account in which you want to make changes in Scroll down the Download section and select None.



If the mail setting is set to download no attachments, you can download them manually when needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Keep My Mail but Free Up My Space?

There is a simple solution if you want to keep all your Mail, but free up space on your Mac. You can backup your data using iCloud.

Can I Delete the Mail Downloads Folder on Mac?

Deleting the Mail downloads folders will erase all of your emails that have been downloaded. However, you can selectively delete the sub-folders of your mail inbox.