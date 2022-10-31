Your system stores Microsoft Store cache files to easily access and load pages that you have opened in the past. But, when these cache files are corrupted, you may experience delays in downloads, application crashes, and loading errors. However, a clear cache button is not readily available next to the Microsoft Store every time you face such errors.

Still, you can easily clear cache data and reset the app through the app settings for Microsoft Store. But you can also use commands to do this automatically. Luckily, we have compiled multiple methods to clear the cache of the Microsoft Store in this article.

How to Clear the Microsoft Store Cache?

It is best to try clearing the cache data for applications in the app settings of your computer. Nevertheless, if youd like to try other options, you can choose from any of the following methods.

Via Command Prompt

The most common method to clear cache data and reset Microsoft Store is via a reset code. You can either run Command Prompt as an administrator or apply the command via Windows run function. So, follow either one of these methods mentioned below to clear the MS Store cache.

Click on the start icon and type in cmd . Right-click on Command prompt. Click on Run as Administrator and click on Yes on the confirmation prompt.

Type in wsreset and press Enter.

Close Microsoft Store when it opens.

Restart your computer.

Alternatively, you can use the following method to clear the cache using the run function on windows.

Press the Windows icon + R key to open Run. Type in wsreset.exe and press Enter.

Wait until Microsoft Store opens and close it.

Restart your computer.

After you input the reset command and press Enter, it will take longer for Microsoft Store to open than usual. So, do not close it before it loads up properly on your computer.

Through App Settings

The settings page on your Windows computer allows you access to settings for all the apps on your device, including Microsoft Store. You can use the Reset feature in Stores settings to clear cache files and reset data on your device. So, follow the steps listed below to do so.

Right-click on the Start icon. Click on Settings.

Click on Apps. Click on Apps and features.

Scroll down and click on the three dots next to Microsoft Store. Click on Advanced options.

Scroll down and click on Reset.

Again, click on Reset in the confirmation box.

There is a Repair button available once you complete step 6 mentioned above. It may help you fix Microsoft Store downloading issues without clearing cache files.

Via Windows PowerShell and Registry Editor

If the method mentioned earlier does not work on your computer, you can clear cache and data files using Windows PowerShell and Registry Editor. Using this method, you need to locate the registry path with all the data files of Microsoft Store and delete them individually. So, follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

Click on the start icon and type in PowerShell. Right-click on Windows PowerShell. Select Run as Administrator and press Yes on the confirmation prompt.

Type in whoami /user and press Enter.

Copy the code under SID.

Click on the start icon and search for Registry Editor. Right-click on Registry Editor and click on Run as Administrator. Click Yes on the confirmation prompt.

Go to the file path Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Appx\AppxAllUserStore or paste this path on the directory path at the top of the window.

Right-click on the folder with the same number as the one in step 5. Click on Delete.

Close all programs and restart your Computer.

Additionally, you can also clear Store cache files for multiple Windows user profiles through the registry editor. Just replace whoami /user with wmic useraccount get name,sid on step 4.

If available, it will show the data file Id for Store on all the user profiles on your device. So, you can delete the ones you prefer after step 9. Then, restart your computer, as mentioned above.

However, mistakenly deleting registry files may cause serious issues in your system. So, keeping a copy of the registry can be useful before you start the process mentioned above. You can click on File > Export to export an unchanged copy of the registry.