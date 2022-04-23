How to Clear Netflix History?

Do you share your Netflix account with someone else? Do you want to get rid of the data? Regardless of the reasons, there are a few ways to delete your Netflix history.

Let’s look at how you can clear Netflix history on PC and mobile.

Clear Netflix Watch History

Netflix doesn’t have a direct option to view your history. However, there’s a row in your feed that says Continue Watching. So, if other people use your account, they can still figure out what shows you recently watched.

But, you can remove the shows from this row by simply following these steps:

From the Continue Watching section, tap on the three dots below the show. Tap on the Remove from Row option.



The above method works for Netflix on both PC and mobile. Although you can’t view the history on your Netflix homepage, the information is still saved to your account. So, if you want to clear it, we’ll have to take a few extra steps.

Launch Netflix and select the right profile. Click on your profile icon and click on Account. Doing so will lead you to a page where you can access your profile settings.

Scroll to the bottom and in the Profile and Parental Controls section, select your profile, and click on the View option that’s beside the Viewing Activity option.

Now, you can view the detailed list of your show history along with the dates. Find and select a show/episode you want to remove.

Then, click on the circle icon with a line inside to remove the history. This option also shows up as Hide From Viewing History.



You can do the same to clear as many episodes as you want. If you want to delete a series, click on a show and select the Hide Series option.

If you don’t want to delete the episodes individually and would like to remove them at once, scroll down to the bottom. Click on the Hide All option. A small window will pop up asking you to confirm your action. Select the option that says Yes, Hide All My Viewing Activity.

If you want to clear Netflix history on your mobile, you can perform the same steps as above on a browser.

How to Clear Netflix History on Smart TV?

The Netflix app for TV doesn’t have complete settings like Netflix on PC or mobile. But, removing Netflix history on either PC or mobile will automatically sync the changes to all devices, including your TV.

So, you don’t need to worry about having to delete the history again from your TV.

Why Is My Netflix Viewing History Not Deleting?

Netflix states that it can take up to a day for the records to stop showing up in your history. So, if you’re still seeing the history you deleted, it’s best to wait 24 hours and then check back.

Another reason your history is not deleted could be that you’ve logged in using a Netflix Kids profile.

How to Download Viewing History?

If you want to download your Netflix viewing history, here are some steps you can take:

Log in to your Netflix on a browser. Click on your profile icon and select Account. From the Profile & Parental Controls section, click on Viewing Activity. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on Download All.



You’ll now get your history data in spreadsheet form.