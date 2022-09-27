Every time you open and exit the app on your Apple Watch, the app will continue to run in the background. Well, apps running in the background are not a big deal, and it’s totally fine. However, if you have opened many apps for a long time without closing them once, then your watch may slow down and starts consuming more battery.

Closing an unwanted app won’t harm your Apple Watch, and it’s a better choice to preserve the battery. In this guide, we have shared some simple ways to close the Apps on the Apple watch.

How to Close Apps on Apple Watch

Having unwanted apps in the background will put pressure on memory. Similar to iPhone, you cannot close all the apps at once on the Apple watch. So, you need to close the apps one by one manually. For whatever reason you may want to close the apps, here’s how you can do it.

Close an App Normally

Closing the apps will give some extra space in memory for other important tasks and for smooth performance. To close the app on your Apple Watch, follow the given steps.

Press once and release the Side button.

Scroll Up and Down to see all the currently running background apps.

Find the app you want to close and Slide to the left, and Tap Cross icon (X) to close that app.



Force Close an App

You need to force close the application when the app is not opening or is just stuck. At that time, force closing the app comes in handy. However, there’s a slight difference in steps to force close an app compared to just normal closing the app.

Follow the below steps to force close the apps.

Open the app you want to force close. Press and hold the Side button until you get the power off menu.

Once you get into that menu, Press and hold the Digital crown button. Then the app will be forced closed, and you will be redirected to the Apple Watch Home screen.



Alternatives Ways to Close Apps

Furthermore, we have shared other ways to free up the storage and memory of your Apple Watch. You can delete an app or force reboot the watch to clear the memory. Let’s see how you can do it one by one.

Force Reboot an Apple Watch

There may be a time when you need to force reboot a watch when it has serious issues. For instance, if the Apple watch is not responding or starts crashing on its own. At such a period, force rebooting could help to fix errors that may arise on your device.

Force rebooting the Watch is a bit similar to what you do on an iPhone. Here’s how you can do it.

Press and hold the Side button and Digital crown button at the same time until the screen shuts off.

Once the screen shuts off, do not release the finger and keep holding it until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Delete an App

If you are running out of storage on your Apple Watch, the application may freeze and not open. So, one of the things you could do is simply remove the app from the device. Deleting an app on Apple Watch is easier than before. So, follow the below steps to delete it.