Running too many apps in the background will drain the battery faster and also slow down the device’s performance. So, closing unwanted apps would be a better option. Besides that, closing apps is desirable if the apps keep freezing or not responding.

Since iPhone comes in two variants, one with a home button and the other with no home button, the process to close apps may vary slightly. In this guide, you will show the exact way to close apps for both designs.

How to Close Apps on iPhone?

In the case of an Android phone, you can easily close all apps with one touch. However, on an iPhone, the feature is still not available. You need to manually select and close the apps individually. It may sound intimidating, but it’s easier than you think. So, let’s quickly jump into it and see how you can close apps.

Using Home Button

iPhone can be easily recognized due to its home button. The home button is not only used to switch or open recent apps, but it also holds a fingerprint sensor to unlock the device.

Likewise, the home button is very much essential to close apps. Here’s how you can close apps using the home button.

Double-click on the home button, and it will load all the apps that are running in the background.

Swipe horizontally (left or right) to locate the app you want to remove from the background. Then, swipe up.





Using Swipe Gestures

With the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017, Apple changed the look and feel of its latest iPhone model. Instead of a home button, they launched new models with swipe gestures. After removing the home button, many new Apple users found it intriguing to access and switch the background apps.

Switching and closing background apps through swipe gestures is as simple as you do with home buttons. Follow the below steps to close apps using swipe gestures.

Swipe up from the bottom and release your finger in the middle you will see all the apps that are currently running in the background.

Now, swipe horizontally to see the app, then you need to swipe up to close the app individually.



How to Close Multiple Apps on iPhone?

Although you cannot close all apps at once, gladly, there’s an option to close at least three apps at the same time. We know it’s not a lot, but it can get the job done. When swiping up using your three fingers, ensure they are not wet because they may fail to recognize the gestures.

Also, the steps are almost similar to the above methods. Here’s how you do it:

Open the recent apps menu by swiping up from the bottom.

Now, hold the three apps with your three fingers and swipe up simultaneously to remove them.



Alternatively, you can also use assistive touch. However, with this feature enabled, you can only view recent apps. If you wish to close apps, you need to swipe up as you did before. If you haven’t enabled it, you need to go into the accessibility and turn it on from there.

Open the assistive touch. Tap on Device.

Click on More and tap on App Switcher. Next, recent apps will appear. Then swipe up to close.



Frequently Asked Question

Is It Fine to Close Apps Regularly?

Basically, closing an app doesn’t affect anything. If you use some apps regularly, it’s fine not to remove them from the recent as they may take time to reload each time you open them. Likewise, repeatedly opening and closing the app can also impact the battery’s health.

Moreover, when you close the app, it will start over from the beginning once you reopen it. For example, if you are watching a YouTube video but you close the app from the background, and when you reopen YouTube, the video will start from the home page.

However, it’s fine to close the apps when they are not responding.