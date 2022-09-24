how-to-completely-remove-games-from-steam

There may be plenty of reasons why you’d want to remove your games from Steam. Whether you’ve finished and completed all of their contents or you’re simply running out of storage, there is no use in keeping the games you don’t play anymore.

And even if you uninstalled the game, they might still appear in your library. If that’s the case, here’s a guide on how to completely remove it.

How to Remove Games from Steam?

There are different ways you can remove a game from Steam. You can remove it through either the Steam library or Control Panel. Or you can directly contact Steam Support and ask them to remove it for you.

Note: Keep in mind that once you remove them from your Steam account, you’ll need to repurchase them in case you want to install them at later dates.

Through the Steam App

To permanently remove your games using the Steam library:

Open the Steam app on your PC. Click on the Library tab to view your games.

Now, search for the game that you want to remove from your PC. Right-click on the game, select Manage, then Uninstall.

A prompt will now appear asking if you’re really sure about removing the game. Click on Uninstall to complete this action. This will uninstall the game, but it will still appear in your library. Now, right-click on the game again and click on Manage. Then click on Remove from account to remove them from your library as well.



Through Control Panel

To remove the games using Control Panel:

Press down the Windows + R keys on your keyboard to open the Run Command Box. Type ‘ control ’ in the search box and press Enter. This will open your Windows Control Panel. Click on the small dropdown menu next to View by, and select Category.

Now, under Programs, click on Uninstall a program option.

Find the game you’re trying to remove from Steam and double-click on it.

You’ll now see a popup window asking if you really want to remove the game. Click on Yes to proceed. Now, launch Steam and click on the Library tab to view all your games.

Locate and select the game that you want to remove from your account and right-click on it. Now, select the Manage option, then click on Remove from account.



By Contacting Steam Support

To contact Steam support and ask them to remove the games: