How to Compress Word Document to Reduce it’s Size?

Some platforms might not support large files and this is when you will need to compress the file. The Word files get large because of font embedding, pictures and plain text. So, when you share these large files, you will see a message that says “This file is too large.”

If you’re wondering what you can do to avoid seeing that message again, try compressing your word document. The size of any word document usually depends on the images used in it. But you can always do something about these images, so hang on.

Below are some methods which will help you to compress word documents.

Methods to Compress Word Document

There are several methods to compress any Word file. Compressing files will reduce their size and will make sharing the document even easier and faster. When you compress a file, your document’s size is reduced tremendously without affecting and losing the original data. You can use any one of the following methods to compress word documents.

Save Images as Lower Resolutions

You can set the image resolution to a lower one from the Word settings so you don’t have to keep resizing each one of them. By doing this, Word will save the images in the document at the resolution you set automatically. Follow these steps to manage resolution through settings:

Open Word Go to File from the top left corner Go to Options Click on Advanced Scroll down to Image size and quality Uncheck the box “Do not compress images in the file”

Click on the box next to Default Resolution Choose a lower resolution

Choosing 150 ppi is also enough if you just need to share the files through emails.

Avoid Embed Font

Embedding fonts is a good feature of Word due to which there won’t be problems regarding fonts when you share the file. With embedded fonts, the recipient will be able to view the fonts you used even if they do not have the same fonts downloaded in their word.

But, the drawback of embedding fonts is that it takes a lot of space which makes the file size larger. So, it’s better to remove this if you need to compress the file. Here’s how to do it:

Open Word Go to Files from the top left corner. Go to Options Click on Save Scroll down to Preserve Fidelity when sharing this document.

Uncheck the box Embed Fonts in the File.

Save as PDF File

Converting your word document to a pdf file also reduces the size of the document. There will be no complications when sharing the word document as a pdf file because it is lesser in size and supported by most platforms. Follow these steps to save your document as an optimized pdf file:

Open Word Open your document Go to File from the top left corner Click on Save As

Name your file Click on the dropdown box next to Save as type

Select PDF On the options for Optimize for, select Minimum Size Press Enter key

Use Insert Image Instead of Copy Paste

Using paste is a rather easy way to do things than opening tabs and inserting pictures. But, you should know that when you copy pictures to the clipboard and then paste them to a word file, it is pasted as a bitmap.

Bitmap image formats are generally larger than jpegs. So, using copy paste will instantly make your word file larger. Instead of this, use the insert tab from Word to insert pictures. You can choose the image format when you use Insert. Here’s how you can use the Insert tab:

Open your document Click where you want to insert the image. Click on Insert from the top menu bar Click on Pictures Select This Device if you have the image saved in your device

Locate the image Click on it Click on Insert

Compress Images

When you insert any pictures in your Word document, the size of that image is increased by Word itself. So, it’s better to resize the image even before inserting it in the word document. But you can also resize the image if you have already put it in the document. Here’s how you can do it:

Click on the picture you want to resize. Click on Picture Format from the top menu bar Click on the Compress Picture icon. Select Apply only to this picture if you want to resize other pictures separately

Select Delete cropped areas of pictures if you want to delete the cropped areas. Select any resolution that you need Click on OK

Save a Document Copy as .rtf Format

When you save your word document as a .rtf (rich text format) file, your document gets compressed automatically. When you use the .doc extension, the file saves as it is and becomes a large file.

To save your word file in .rtf format, do this:

Open Word Open your document Click on File from the top left corner Click on Save As

Name the document and put .rtf after the name without spaces

Press Enter key

Avoid Storing Thumbnail in Document

Storing thumbnail in the document only takes up more space and makes your file unnecessarily large. This was used so the File Explorer could show you a preview but since file explorer can do this on its own now, you can turn this setting off. Follow these steps to remove the thumbnail from storing.

Click on File from the top left corner Select Info Click on Properties. Scroll down and click on Advanced properties.

Go to the Summary tab Make sure you have not ticked the Save Thumbnails for All Word Documents box.

Click on OK

Remove Personal/Hidden Info

When you share your word file, your personal information is also shared. This adds size to your document and also shares your information. You probably don’t like the idea of getting your information shared every time you share the document. So, why not just turn this off. Follow these steps to remove your personal and hidden information:

Open Word Go to File from the top left corner Go to Info Click on Check for Issues

Click on Inspect document Document Properties and Personal Information should be turned on

Click on Inspect Click on Remove all

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Best File Compression Tools?

There are also many apps and tools that you can use to compress files. The best file compressions tools according to users are:

WinRar

WinZip

7-Zip

PeaZip

B1 Archiver

ZArchiver

WeCompress

What is the Required File Resolution for Email?

The file resolution of 150 pi should be enough for sharing files through emails. And the required file size for email is generally 10MB.