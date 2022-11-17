AirPods is a great wireless audio gadget that can connect with any device via Bluetooth connectivity. Many users wonder whether an Apple Product will run on a non-Apple device. Besides iPhone, iPad, and Mac, you can also pair them with Android, Windows, Chromebook, and so on.

Regarding Chromebook, you don’t need to break a sweat and can pair your AirPods within a couple of minutes. Today, we will cover the method to pair your AirPods to Chromebook.

How to Connect AirPods to Chromebook?

Pairing your AirPods to the Chromebook requires two major steps. First, you have to make sure the Bluetooth is turned on, and then you can pair your AirPods to Chromebook.

Step 1: Turning On Bluetooth

Since AirPods connect with Chromebook via Bluetooth, you need to open the Bluetooth menu to access its functionalities. To do so,

Press the keyboard’s SHIFT, ALT, and S keys together. After that, pick Bluetooth from the left pane.

Click Bluetooth.

Switch on the slider to turn on the Bluetooth.



Alternatively, you can also follow the steps below:

Click the Time / Clock indicator on the lower right side of the screen. Press the Cog icon.

Then choose Bluetooth > Toggle on Bluetooth.

Step 2: Pairing AirPods to Chromebook

Once Chromebook’s Bluetooth is On and ready to establish a connection, you will need to bring AirPods close to Chromebook and start the pairing process. You can check out the following steps to successfully pair AirPods to Chromebook.

First, ensure your AirPods have enough charge. If it has a low battery, you should charge it for around 15-20 minutes so there is no interruption while pairing. Put both AirPods in the charging unit (case).

After half a minute, open the lid of the charging case. You will see a Setup button on the back of the charging unit; keep pressing it.

Release the button after 14-16 seconds when you see White light. Now, head to Chromebook’s Bluetooth menu using earlier steps. Look for the AirPods in the Unpaired devices section.

Finally, select it, and your Chromebook will pair with AirPods.

How to Unpair AirPods from Chromebook?

If you no longer require working with AirPods while using Chromebook, remove AirPods from the device. For that, you need to unpair it. Once you do so, your Chromebook won’t connect with the AirPods. You can follow the steps below to unpair AirPods from your Chromebook.

Open the Bluetooth Settings on Chromebook using the earlier steps. Locate the AirPods. Press the Arrow symbol beside AirPods name.

Now, select Forget.



How to Rename AirPods on Chromebook?

It is also possible to rename the AirPods on Chromebook. Like other devices, you can open the AirPods settings menu in the Bluetooth Settings and change the AirPods name. Here’s how you can rename it on Chromebook.

Open Settings > Bluetooth. Select Bluetooth option.

Choose the arrow emblem next to AirPods.

Press Change device name.

Delete the current name. Input a new name for AirPods. Click Done.

Still Unable to Connect AirPods to Chromebook?

Normally, you can follow the above-mentioned steps to pair AirPods to your Chromebook. But, there are several instances when the process fails, and you can’t use AirPods on Chromebook. So, here are the major reasons for the problem.

Low Battery

As mentioned earlier, one of the causes is the low battery level. So, ensure your AirPods have a good enough charge to bear the pairing process and invite no hindrances.

Bluetooth Issue

As the connectivity medium is Bluetooth, you should try turning off the Bluetooth and turning it back on. It will refresh the connection of your Chromebook.

Interruption From Other Nearby Connected Devices

When you enter the AirPods in the pairing process, it will connect with the device which is already paired. So, you should keep other devices away while trying to pair AirPods to Chromebook.

A similar instance is for Chromebook, which connects with already paired devices. You can unpair other connected devices using earlier steps and face no interruptions.

Bugs or Software Glitch

It also happens due to system malfunctions and bug errors. In that case, you can try restarting the Chromebook and get rid of these issues.

Outdated Chrome OS

The culprit can also be the dated OS. So, it’s best to keep the Chromebook running on the latest build of OS.