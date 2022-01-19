It’s natural to think AirPods are only compatible with Apple products. But did you know that you can still enjoy the good-quality sound on Windows as well?

So, let’s explore how to connect AirPods to your laptop easily.

How to Connect AirPods to Laptop?

The basic method of connecting AirPods to any laptop is by using Bluetooth. So, here’s how you can connect your Airpods to laptops.

Note: From AirPods 1st gen or AirPods Max headphones, the process to connect to any laptop is the same.

On Mac

Let’s start with Airpods’s family device first. Here’s how you can connect AirPods to your Mac:

From the Apple menu on your home screen, click on System Preferences. Turn on Bluetooth from the header menu on your home screen.

Make sure both your AirPods are in the charging case. Keep pressing the setup button on your AirPods case until there’s a flashing white light. This indicates that your AirPods is ready to pair.

On your Mac, select AirPods in the pop-up menu. Now, click on Connect.



On Windows

Here’s how you can connect AirPods to a Windows laptop.

Go to Bluetooth settings on your Windows laptop and turn it on. Click on Add Bluetooth or other device.

On your AirPods, hold the setup button on the case until there’s a white light blinking. To see the light, you’ll have to open the lid of your AirPods case. But, don’t take out the AirPods. Doing this will turn on Bluetooth on your AirPods and start scanning for devices.

On your Windows laptop, you’ll see a pop-up option saying ‘Add a device.’ Click on Bluetooth. Your computer will now start looking for devices to pair.

Once it detects AirPods, click on it.

After your Windows PC is connected to AirPods, click on Done.

Now, even after using AirPods and turning them off, your laptop will still save it as an option in the Audio section. So, you won’t have to re-pair your devices again in the future.

Why Is My AirPods Not Connecting to My Laptop?

To correctly connect AirPods to a laptop, it’s necessary to have Bluetooth enabled on AirPods as well. Check if your AirPods is showing a white light inside the case. If you can’t see the light, your AirPods might be out of battery and, thus, unable to be turned on.

It’s also important to have both AirPods placed correctly inside the case to connect to another device. If you still have AirPods in your ears and are trying to connect, it might assume you’re still listening to a song. Hence, it will not turn on its Bluetooth.

If the above methods are not working, you can reset your AirPods. Here’s how you can do so.

Place your AirPods inside the case correctly and close it. Let the AirPods case rest for 30 seconds and then open it. Open your laptop and remove AirPods from the list of paired devices. You might see the ‘Forget Device’ option if you’re on a Mac.

Open your AirPods case and again hold the setup button for around 10 seconds or more.

You can now refer to our steps above to reconnect AirPods to your laptop.

How to Connect AirPods to Windows if There’s No Bluetooth?

If you don’t have Bluetooth on Windows, you can install a Bluetooth driver or use a USB Bluetooth adapter.

Here’s how you can install a Bluetooth driver on a Windows laptop:

Go to Intel’s Download Center and click on Download. Please check if your Windows is compatible with the driver. Now, a box will pop up for you to accept the license agreement. Click on it to proceed with the download process. Then, you can open the .exe file and set up your new driver. You can now try connecting AirPods to your laptop with Bluetooth.

If you have a USB Bluetooth adapter, you can use it to connect your AirPods easily. Simply connect the Bluetooth adapter to your laptop and connect your AirPods.

If you’re using a desktop PC that doesn’t have Bluetooth, you can follow the same methods above.

FAQs

Can I Use AirPods for Gaming on a Windows Laptop?

Yes, you can use AirPods for PC gaming as it comes with a built-in microphone. You can talk while playing games in multiplayer mode. We recommend using AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for gaming since they have a noise-canceling feature.

Besides that, you can also use AirPods to answer calls or even record your voice and activate Cortana on Windows. However, you can’t enable Siri.

Why Is My AirPods Connected but Not Playing?

If your AirPods is correctly connected but it’s not playing, check the list of connected devices on your laptop. Your AirPods might be connected to your phone or another device. If that’s the case, try reconnecting your AirPods.

It’s also best to check the volume on your laptop. Make sure it’s not on mute.

Why Is My AirPods Sound Glitching When Connected to a Windows Laptop?

Compared to phones, AirPods can have a glitchy sound when connected to a laptop. Make sure you’re not too far from your computer, as distance can cause the sound to lag. Besides that, you can check if your AirPods is in good condition. If there’s water or dirt inside, such particles can interfere with the sound quality.

If your AirPods sound is still glitching, you can refer to our methods above to reset it.