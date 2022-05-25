Did you know that you can easily connect AirPods to any Windows PC? Since the Airpods are wireless, the only possible way to connect them to your Windows 11 PC is via Bluetooth.

The steps to connect your Airpods to your PC using Bluetooth is the same as connecting other wireless devices.

So, let’s learn how to connect your AirPods to your Windows 11 PC seamlessly.

How to Connect AirPods to Windows 11?

Please note that the following steps are the same for all models of Airpods, like AirPods 1st or 2nd Gen and AirPods Max headphones.

Hit right-click on the Windows icon to open the Start menu. Go to Settings.

Click on Bluetooth and devices.

Click to slide the toggle for Bluetooth. Then, select the Add Device option.

Open the AirPods case and make sure both earbuds are correctly in place. Hold down the small round setup button on your AirPods case.

Wait for the AirPods case to display a flashing white light. Then, let go of the setup button. Your AirPods are now ready to pair with another device.

Back to your Windows 11 computer, click on Bluetooth. It might take a while for your PC to locate your device. Once discovered, click on your AirPods from the list.

Once the AirPods are correctly paired, you’ll notice a message that says “Connected Voice, Music” below the AirPods device.

Now, you can successfully use the AirPods with your Windows 11 PC. After pairing your AirPods for the first time, your PC will now save it as one of the devices in the Audio section.

How to Connect Airpods to Windows 10?

The process of connecting AirPods to a Windows 10 PC is almost similar to Windows 11. Here are brief steps on how you can do it.

Go to Settings and go to Devices. Then, click on Bluetooth and other devices. Follow the above steps to make your AirPods ready for pairing with your PC. On your PC, click on Bluetooth in the Add a device pop-up option. Select your AirPods.



You’ve now successfully paired your AirPods with Windows 10 PC.

How to Connect AirPods to Mac?

It’s a seamless method to connect your AirPods to a Macbook. Here’s how you can do it:

Click on the Apple logo and go to System Preferences. Click on Bluetooth and turn it on.

Open your AirPods case and press the setup button to get it ready for pairing. Go back to your Mac and click on AirPods from the pop-up menu. Click on the Connect option.

How to Connect AirPods to PC When Your Bluetooth Is Missing?

Sometimes, Bluetooth can stop working on your PC due to a few factors, like the Airplane mode turned on, outdated drivers, or bugs. Or, you might even notice that the Bluetooth option is missing. In such cases where you’re unable to connect AirPods to your PC, you can follow some steps mentioned below:

Download Bluetooth Driver

If Bluetooth is currently unavailable on your PC, you can always install a driver. Here’s how you can install it:

Visit Intel’s Download Center. Click on Wireless from the Select Your Product section.

If you have Windows 10/11, click on Intel Wireless Bluetooth for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

On the next page, click on the Download option to install the .exe setup file.

You will get a new pop-up box where you’ll need to accept the license agreement. The download process will now begin. Now, open the setup file you just installed and set up your new driver.

You can now pair your AirPods to your PC using Bluetooth.

Use a USB Bluetooth Adapter

Another way you can add Bluetooth to your PC to connect your AirPods is by using a USB Bluetooth adapter. You can simply connect your PC to your Bluetooth adapter and follow the steps above to connect your AirPods.

How to Fix AirPods Not Connecting to Windows 11?

Here are a few solutions you can try if your AirPods are not connecting properly to your Windows 11 PC:

Make Sure Bluetooth Is Enabled

If your AirPods are not connecting to your PC, the first thing to check is to see if Bluetooth is enabled on your AirPods as well. To make sure it’s turned on properly, press the setup button until you see a flashing white light inside the case.

If your AirPods is not displaying the white light, chances are the device is out of battery. To check if it’s out of power, try connecting your AirPods to another PC. If that’s the case, it’s best to charge your AirPods and then try pairing again.

Place AirPods Correctly

Check if you have placed both the earbuds correctly in place inside the case. If your AirPods is unable to detect them, it may not be able to connect to your PC. This is because your AirPods can assume that the earbuds are currently busy.

Reset AirPods

If no solutions are working, try resetting your AirPods. Here’s how you can do it correctly.

Place both the earbuds inside the case properly and close it. Leave the case for around 30 seconds and open it. Start your PC and disconnect AirPods. If you’re using a Macbook, you’ll notice the ‘Forget Device’ option. Open up the AirPods case and again hold down the setup button for several seconds until you notice the white light. You can now try pairing the AirPods to your PC again.

How to Fix AirPods Audio Issues on Windows 11?

It’s quite common for AirPods to have a glitchy sound when paired with a laptop instead of a phone. This can be due to media errors, physical distance, or any hardware damage to the AirPods.

In such scenarios, the first step to try is to disconnect AirPods and re-pair them to your PC as this usually always does the trick. You can also check and see if the volume is low on certain platforms, like YouTube and Spotify.

However, if you’re still having issues with connecting it, here are a few ways how you can fix and improve the AirPods sound quality on Windows 11.

Improve Spotify Audio Quality

If you often use AirPods to listen to Spotify, you can enhance the sound quality from the Spotify app for desktops. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Spotify app and click on your profile icon. Go to Settings.

Scroll, and you’ll notice the Audio Quality section. Next to the Streaming quality, you can choose either High or Very High.

Click on one as per your preference and exit Settings.

Please note that you might not find the above settings if you’re using Spotify on a web browser.

Enable Enhanced Audio

If you want to improve the overall sound quality on your AirPods while connected to a Windows 11 PC, you can turn on the Enhanced Audio option. Here’s how you can do it: