how to connect alexa to wi-fi

Amazon’s Alexa can help you with your day-to-day activities like making calls, sending messages, or making internet searches. But it needs an internet connection to communicate with the cloud where all the processing is performed.

You are required to connect to a Wi-Fi network when you first set up your Alexa. But in case you recently shifted your Alexa out of your old Wi-Fi range, you will have to connect it to a new Wi-Fi network again.

Using the Amazon Alexa App

You can use the Amazon Alexa app and log in using your Amazon account to manage your Alexa device. Then you will be asked to connect to a Wi-Fi network while setting up your Alexa. Follow these steps to learn how to set up your Alexa and connect it to your Wi-Fi.

Plug your Alexa into a power source. Download the Amazon Alexa app on your phone and log into your Amazon account. If you’re downloading the app for the first time, you might have to follow some on-screen prompts. Go to Devices and tap on the + sign.

Tap on Add Device.

select your device type and choose your device. Enable Bluetooth on your phone. Check if your Echo device is showing an orange light. Tap Yes on your Phone if your Alexa is showing an orange light. If the orange light doesn’t show up even after waiting for a minute, press and hold the Action button on your Echo device for 15 seconds. Select Yes once you see the orange light on your Echo.

Select your device once it shows up on your phone. It will then search for nearby Wi-Fi networks. Tap on the Wi-Fi network you want and input its credentials. Click on Continue to finish.



Using Browser

You can also use your web browser to set up your Alexa and connect it to Wi-Fi. However, the web version is a rather depreciated method and lacks certain features that are included in the application. It also specifically requires you to use the Edge, Firefox, or Safari browser.

Go to the Amazon Alexa website and log in using your Amazon account.

Click on Settings from the left panel. Select Set up a new device and choose your device from the list.

Click on Continue. Connect Alexa to a power source and press down the Action button till it flashes an orange light. Press Continue on your browser.

Go to your Wi-Fi settings and connect to a network in the format of Amazon-XXX and click Continue on your browser. The XXX will be replaced by your Alexa with its ID.

Select the WiFi network you want to connect to and input the password. Click on Connect.

How to Change Alexa Wi-Fi?

If you’ve already set up Alexa, you may have connected it to a Wi-Fi network already. But if you want to change the Wi-Fi your Alexa connects to, you can use the Amazon Alexa app to do it.