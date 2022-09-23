With various Beats products, knowing how to get your audio device into pairing mode is necessary. It is equally essential for you to locate the Bluetooth setting in your laptop and add your Beats product.

So, combining the pairing mode method and linking the Beats to your laptop will ultimately let you use it on any laptop. In this article, we will go through ways to connect several Beats products to your laptop.

How to Connect Beats to Laptop?

First, you need to ready your Beats audio device for the pairing process. This requires pressing a specific button or following some criteria to make your device discoverable to the laptop. Then, you need to enable Bluetooth on your laptop and connect your Beats to enjoy it to the fullest.

Step 1: Ready Your Beats for Pairing

Knowing its pairing process is one of the most substantial things while pairing your Beats. You can expect a diverse pairing procedure with a wide variety of Beats products. You need to know your Beats model and follow the steps below to engage your Beats in the pairing mode.

Powerbeats

Credit : Apple

You need to hold the power button on your left earbud. Release it once the indicator beside the button emits light.

Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, and Powerbeats Pro

Credit : Apple

First, keep your earbuds inside the case. Then, leave the case lid open. Now, look for the button inside the buds case and long press it. Leave the button when you see the blinking light on the case.

Beats Solo Pro

Credit : Apple

Power on your Solo Pro by unfolding the headphones. You will see the LED on the right earcup flash. If you don’t see the LED flash, search the mode button on the left earcup. Press the button for around 5 seconds.

Beats Solo3 Wireless and Beats Studio3 Wireless

Credit : Apple

Locate the Power button on the bottom part of the right earbuds. You can check the R mark on the earbuds to determine the right earbuds. Press it for a few seconds until you see all the five Fuel Gauge flash white light.

Beats Flex

Credit : Apple

You can find the power button on the side of the right earphone; keep pressing it. Release it when you see the indicator flash the light.

Beats Pill+

Press the ‘b’ button on your speakers for about 2-3 seconds. You can release it when the ‘b’ button lights up.

Step 2: Connect Your Beats to Laptop

Once you are through the pairing process on your beats, we will now connect it to the Windows and Mac laptops. For this, your Beats products should have enough charge. Then, bring it closer to your laptop and follow the steps below.

On Windows 10

Press the Windows and X keys together and pick Settings. Then, go with the Devices option.

Toggle on the button beneath Bluetooth. Now, click the Add Bluetooth or other device option.

Here, select the Bluetooth option.

After that, click on your Beats device name.

On Windows 11

Open the Settings menu by pressing the keyboard’s Windows + I buttons. On the left panel, select Bluetooth & devices. Next, toggle on the Bluetooth option.

Then, hit the Add device icon.

A new screen will emerge, asking you to choose the device type you want to add; pick Bluetooth. Finally, select the device name on the screen.

On Mac

First, click the Apple menu icon from the topmost left of the screen. Choose the System Preferences option from the list. Go with Bluetooth.

Then, click the Turn Bluetooth On option underneath the big Bluetooth icon.

Now, pick your audio device name from the Devices section.

How to Disconnect and Remove Beats from Laptop?

After having your time with the Beats products, if you feel like disconnecting them from your laptop due to connectivity or pairing issues, you can check the steps below.

On Windows 10

Open the Bluetooth settings. Then, select the device from the Audio section. Press the Remove device option.

You will see a confirmation message; click on Yes.

On Windows 11

Head to the Bluetooth & devices menu. Select Devices. Now, click the Three ellipses (…) next to the device name. Then, press the Remove device button.

After that, select Yes to confirm.

On Mac