How to Connect Bluetooth Speaker to PS4 or PS5?

It’s unfortunate, but Sony’s consoles have limitations regarding Bluetooth technologies. If you’re looking to connect Bluetooth speakers to PS4 or PS5, you will have to look for alternative ways.

Interestingly enough, these consoles have Bluetooth. There’s even a “Bluetooth devices” menu on both console generations. However, it’s a tweaked version of the technology that supports PlayStation devices only.

That is precisely how the Xbox wireless controllers work, by the way. It’s a common trend in the industry: gaming companies want you to buy and use their items.

Therefore, there needs to be an official or direct way to connect Bluetooth speakers to your PlayStation. But because there’s not, we can give you some ideas to use your favorite stereo system.

Can You Connect Bluetooth Speaker to PS4 or PS5?

PlayStation consoles use a proprietary Bluetooth service to plug PlayStation devices. These items include motion controller, DualShock 4, or DualSense 5.

It may also recognize keyboards, mice, and other devices, as long as these wireless devices come with a USB wireless adaptor. It won’t recognize speakers or similar devices. So, you won’t be connecting your audio sound system via the console’s Bluetooth menu.

However, other methods exist to use your sound system with the PS4 or the PS5. Here’s the summary:

You can plug the speakers into the controller via the 3.5mm audio cable. Then, you can customize the proper audio settings on the console.

You can use an optical audio cable to plug the speakers into the console. Then, you’d have to put the proper settings on the menu.

You can use an audio extractor . These come with HDMI and audio ports (optical, 3.5mm stereo, or RCA). These would work as adapters.

. These come with HDMI and audio ports (optical, 3.5mm stereo, or RCA). These would work as adapters. You can use other adapters, such as a classic USB Bluetooth adapter.

You can plug the speaker directly into the TV. Then via the HDMI cable, the PlayStation will play the audio through the TV’s default audio system (the speaker, in this case).

If you have a smart TV, you can plug the audio system into the TV via Bluetooth. Then, because of the HDMI cable, the PS4 and PS5 will automatically play audio through the stereo setup.

These are the options you have. As you see, there’s little you can do on the PlayStation’s interface.

How to Connect Bluetooth Speaker to PS4 or PS5?

We’re taking a deeper look into the solutions we shared above. Moreover, we’re detailing the steps for PS4 and PS5.

Before we begin, your controller may have an “EXT” output like so:

Don’t let it confuse you. It’s a proprietary USB connection for the following PS4 devices:

Charging stations

Qwerty gamepads

Headset and mics

So, the controller’s particular USB port won’t fix our problem. Instead, try one of the solutions below.

Use a Wireless Adapter

A wireless adapter is the only dongle to retain the “wireless experience” you want. All of the other solutions require extra cables, which defeats the purpose of Bluetooth speakers.

These wireless Bluetooth adapters are small USB devices. You plug them into the USB port of a console or a PC, and they will pair with a Bluetooth device for you.

On PlayStation consoles, these are the general steps:

Get a Bluetooth adapter. Plug into the console or the TV. Connect it to one of the USB ports in the back.

Some adapters plug into the controller’s USB type-c connector. We don’t recommend these dongles, as they will drain the DualSense 5’s battery very fast. Turn on the speaker. It should connect with the dongle automatically, but you may need to press a pair or sync button o the speaker or the device. Check the instructions of each device for specific instructions.

On PS5

Go to Settings Select Sound Go to Audio Output. Select your adapter on Output Device. Scroll down and select All Audio on Output to headphones.

On PS4

Go to Settings. Select Devices. Select Audio Devices. On Output and Input Device, select “USB audio.” On Output to Headphones, select “All Audio.”

The process is the same if you use headphones instead of speakers.

Plug the Speaker Into the Controller’s Audio Port

The easiest option is to use your audio system with a 3.5mm cable. That’s in case your speakers have an auxiliary port.

On PS4

Get an auxiliary cable (3.5mm, male-to-male). Plug one end of the line into the speaker. Plug the other end of the cable into the controller’s auxiliary port. Turn on the console. Go to Settings. Go to Devices. Select Audio Devices. On Output Device, select “Headphones Connected to Controller.” On Output to Headphones, select “All Audio” (so no audio goes to the TV’s speakers).

On PS5

Get a 3.5mm male-to-male auxiliary cable. Plug one end into the speaker. Plug the other end of the cable into the controller. Turn on the console. Go to Settings. Go to Sound. Select Audio Output. On Output Device, select “Headphones Connected to Controller.” On Output to Headphones, select “All Audio.” Also, if your speakers support 3D audio, enable the option. We recommend enabling Linear PCM in Audio Format(Priority) if you’re using speakers.

Like on the PS4, the process is the same if you use headphones or a headset.

Use an Optical Audio Cable (PS4 Only)

Newer speakers have an optical audio port -an hexagonal connection painted in red or black. Similarly, the cable has a hexagonal plastic head with a small jack in the middle.

The PS4 Slim doesn’t have an optical port, and neither does the PS5. Skip this step if you have these consoles.

Either way, the steps are the same on PS4 and PS5:

Get an optical audio cable. Plug one end of the cable into the speaker. Plug the other end of the cable on the console’s optical port at the back.

That’s it. The console should identify the speaker immediately and play all audio through it.

Use an Audio Extractor (PS4 Slim & PS5)

Because the PS4 Slim and the PS5 lack an optical port, you need a different device to use a speaker and enjoy its best audio.

We’re talking about the audio extractor. It’s an audio converter: it can take digital HDMI audio as an input signal and send video via HDMI and high-quality audio to the speaker or a TV.

The audio quality can be a 2-channel analog stereo HD audio or a 5.1-channel audio output.

Here’re the initial steps:

Get an extra HDMI cable, as well as an optical cable. Connect the audio extractor to the power outlet if you must. Plug one HDMI cable from the console into the audio extractor’s input. Plug the other HDMI cable from the audio extractor into the TV. Plug the optical cable from the audio extractor into the speaker.

On PS5

Go to Settings. Go to Sound > Audio Output. Select “USB headset” on Output Device, even if it’s a speaker; the steps are the same if it’s a headset. Also, make sure you select All Audio on Output to headphones.

On PS4 Slim

Go to Settings. Select Devices > Audio Devices. On Input and Output Device, select “USB Headset.”

These audio extractors would work on any speaker or headset that requires an optical connection. Some Bluetooth options will also bring this high-definition port.

Use a USB Stereo Adapter

Another option is using a stereo adapter. It allows you to use a speaker using a 3.5mm cable while leaving the controller’s input free. It’s a great option if your monitor or TV doesn’t have speakers.

These adapters have two inputs—a female 3.5mm jack for mics and a male 3.5mm jack for audio. The steps are very similar to what we have seen, regardless of your console version.

Plug the stereo adapter into one of the ports in the console. Plug the 3.5mm jack on the male auxiliary port. Plug the other end of the cable into the speaker. Turn on the speaker. Then, you will select the same options we saw above – USB headset / USB audio device on “Audio Output.”

Connect the Speaker to the TV

The last and most straightforward option is connecting the speaker to the TV. You have two ways to do it, generally. You can plug the speaker with cables (RCA, optical, 3.5mm, etc) or connect it via Bluetooth.

The way to plug speakers into a TV via Bluetooth varies per brand and model, but the general steps are like so:

Turn on the speaker. Put the speaker on Pairing mode. Turn on your TV. Find the Bluetooth option. It’s generally on Settings / Bluetooth. Follow the menu to add the device. Generally, you’d have to choose “Other Bluetooth Devices” and then “Add Bluetooth devices.” Finally, add the speaker to the TV. The TV may ask you for extra steps by this point. Also, once you do this tutorial, you won’t have to pair the speaker to the TV again – it will happen automatically if both devices are on.

If you connect a speaker to the TV (Bluetooth or cable), the PlayStation will play all audio through the speaker without you having to customize the audio settings.