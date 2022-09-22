How to Connect Firestick to WiFi Without a Remote

If you have changed your Wi-Fi network or shifted to a new place, a firestick remote is required to connect your Firestick TV to Wi-Fi. Whether it’s your toddler, who damaged your Firestick remote, or your couch that ate it, not having a remote can be very problematic.

Luckily, as long as you have managed to turn on your Firestick without a remote, there are several tips and tricks for connecting it to Wi-Fi. Amazon Fire TV has a smart app with a virtual remote that makes navigating the system settings easier.

So, in this article, let us guide you on how to do it on your Firestick and Fire TV devices.

How to Connect Firestick to Wi-Fi Without a Remote?

Firstly, you must turn on your TV without a remote to connect to Wi-Fi. Below, we have mentioned three simple methods that will work without requiring a replacement remote. Lets check out each of them in details.

Using the Fire TV App

Another way to connect your Firestick device to Wi-Fi without a remote is using the Fire TV app remote. But, both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network to use the remote. So, this works only if your device has been connected to Wi-Fi already. Using the app remote, you can connect to a new Wi-Fi.

You can also use this method if you haven’t paired them together yet. Check out the steps for it below.

Before you begin, there are a few things you need to have. Last Wi-Fi network credentials your Firestick device was connected to.

Two devices connected to Wi-Fi with a stable internet connection. Your first device can be a PC, tablet, or mobile for creating a hotspot. But your second device should be either a mobile or a tablet.

Make sure your firestick is connected throughout the process

On your first device, add a new Mobile hotspot. Set its name and password the same as the Last Wi-Fi your Firestick device was connected to (Depending on the device you choose, the steps to create a hotspot might vary slightly)

Turn on the Mobile hotspot you just created. Then, connect it to your second device. Now, if you don’t have the Fire TV app on your second device, you need to install it from App Store or Play Store.

Once you open the app, it will look for Fire TV devices. Since you are using a mobile hotspot with the same Wi-Fi, the smart app will automatically detect and connect with your Fire TV device. From the list, tap on your Firestick device and enter the PIN when prompted.

Now, you will have access to the Fire TV app remote. You can use it to navigate through settings and connect to a new Wi-Fi.



Using Mouse or Keyboard

If you have a working mouse or keyboard in your home, you can connect it to your Fire TV devices to connect to Wi-Fi. Since a wireless device requires Bluetooth pairing with your TV to work, a wired mouse or keyboard would be the best option. You can use either as an alternative to navigate through the TV menu.

If you are using a Fire TV, you can simply connect the USB cable of the keyboard or mouse to your TV’s USB port.

Using HDMI CEC Remote

Do you have an HDMI CEC remote? If you have one, you can use it to connect your Firestick devices to Wi-Fi. But, you must note that this works only if you have enabled HDMI CEC Device Control on your Firestick. The latest versions of the TV model support this feature.