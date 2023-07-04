how-to-connect-iphone-to-samsung-tv

With the release of iOS 4.2 in 2010, Apple integrated Airplay into iPads and iPhones. The protocol has made connecting Apple devices much easier and also simplified the process of connecting other Airplay-enabled devices.

So, if your Samsung Smart TV comes with Airplay support, you can seamlessly connect your iPhone to it and start streaming media content.

In this article, I will discuss both wired and wireless methods to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV. By the end, I will also discuss an alternative if your TV lacks Airplay support.

Connect iPhone to Samsung TV Wirelessly

If your Samsung TV supports Airplay, you can easily connect your iPhone to it with the screen mirroring feature. Screen mirroring lets you duplicate the iPhone screen on a TV screen and watch exactly the same content on both devices.

To mirror your iPhone’s screen to a Samsung TV, you should first connect both of them to the same Wi-Fi network, then configure the Airplay settings on the TV.

Samsung states that you can only screen mirror your iPhone to their TV if you have a TV model later than 2018. If you are unsure about your TV model, you can go through the steps below to check it and turn it on, if available.

First, Enable Airplay on Samsung TV

Press the Home button on your Samsung TV remote. Once the menu bar appears, navigate all the way left to Settings and open it.

Open General settings. In some TV models, you need to go to Connection settings.

You will see Apple Airplay Settings on the right pane. Open it.

Tap Airplay and enable it.

Set the Require Code setting to First Time Only, and you are done.



Start Screen Mirroring From Your iPhone

Open the Control Center of your iPhone. For iPhone X and earlier, keep your finger at the bottom-center of the screen and pull it up. For the latest models, pull down your finger from the top-right. Select the Mirror icon as shown in the image below.

Select Samsung TV from the pop up.

Pair iPhone to the TV using the pairing code on the TV screen.

Once paired, the iPhone will start projecting to your Samsung TV.

Please note that screen mirroring this way will project the entire screen of your iPhone to the TV. If you are concerned about your privacy, you can also choose to mirror an application-specific screen.

For instance, apps like HBO Max and the built-in Photos app on your iPhone allow you to cast only your screen to the TV. You can also check if the feature is available for the app you wish to cast.

Let me show you how to screen mirror the Photos app to your Samsung TV.

Launch Photos.

Open an image you want to cast to the TV. Tap Share icon.

Choose Airplay.

Tap the name of your Samsung TV. Enter the pairing code when prompted. Your iPhone will begin casting right away.

Note: If your Samsung TV is not Airplay-compatible, you can still mirror your iPhone’s screen to it using third party apps.

Note: If your Samsung TV is not Airplay-compatible, you can still mirror your iPhone's screen to it using third party apps.

I recommend using the AirDroid Cast app that lets you mirror the iPhone's screen to a web browser on your Samsung TV. Besides, you can also use the lightning digital AV adapter or Roku to connect your iPhone to the Samsung TV.

Connect iPhone to Samsung TV Using Lightning Cable

Sometimes, there might be cases when you do not want to cast the entire iPhone screen to the TV, or your TV may not support Airplay.

In such cases, your iPhone’s lightning cable can also help connect it to the Samsung TV. Although you can not mirror your iPhone’s screen using this cable, you can easily view the selected media files from your phone on the TV screen.

However, you need a Lightning to USB-A type charging cable to use this method. If you have a Lightning to Type-C cable, you will additionally need a Type-C to USB-A adapter.