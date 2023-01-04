How to Connect Laptop to TV (Step-by-Step Guide)

If you prefer watching everything on a bigger screen, it might be a good idea to connect your laptop to the TV. There are several wired and wireless methods to start casting from your laptop.

First, you can make use of the Miracast feature that allows laptops to connect to the TV using Wi-Fi. Besides, you can also use an HDMI cable or a streaming device to establish the connection.

Using HDMI Cable

As most laptops today come with an HDMI OUT port, you can easily use Standard Type-A HDMI cables to connect your laptop to the TV. These cables support audio as well as video data transmission so you don’t need a separate audio cable.

Step 1: Configuring Connection on Laptop

First, get an HDMI cable and connect its one end to the HDMI OUT port of the laptop. Then connect its other end to the HDMI IN port of the TV. You can connect any end of the cable to any side. After that follow the steps below to configure the connection.

Power on your laptop. Hit Windows + P shortcut on your keyboard. It will launch the Project popup on the lower right corner of your screen. Choose a Duplicate from the list of options. It will duplicate the display on the TV.

If you want to watch only on TV, proceed with the Second screen only option.

Note: If your laptop does not have an HDMI OUT port, please check if it has a Type-C OUT port or a DP port. You can use Type-C to HDMI or DP to HDMI converter and establish a connection.

Step 2: Configuring Connection on TV

Once you finish adjusting the settings on your laptop, you should now change the Input source on your TV. Here, we will be using Samsung Smart TV for elucidating steps.

Press the Home button on the TV remote. Move to the lower left and choose Source. You can also simply switch the Source by using the Source button on your TV remote. Choose HDMI. Your TV might show the name of your laptop besides HDMI. Select it.

Your TV will now begin casting from the laptop.



Using Wi-Fi

Using Wi-Fi can be a better option if you want proper management of wires around your room. But make sure the laptop and TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Then you can start configuring the connection.

Step 1: Configuring Connection on TV

Modern TVs have a screen mirroring feature called Miracast that allows you to cast from wireless devices to the TV easily. Some TV manufacturers like Samsung allow you to cast directly after connecting to the Wi-Fi network. However, you may need to manually turn on the Miracast feature on some LG and Sony models.

Step 2: Configuring Connection on Laptop

Hit Windows + K keys. It will pop a Cast screen in the lower right of the screen.

Select your TV under Available displays.

Now accept the pair request on TV.

Some TVs may ask for a PIN code to complete the pairing. Enter the PIN accordingly to set up the connection.



Note: You need to specify the correct resolution on your laptop to cast correctly on your TV. Else, you will encounter low quality images on the TV screen. Please consult this detailed guide on how to make computer fit tv screen.

Using Streaming Devices

Most TVs today support wireless casting. But, if your TV does not have the feature, you might need to purchase a separate streaming device to connect your laptop to the TV. One such device is Roku. You can easily set up Roku with your TV and start casting from the laptop.

Step 1: Configuring Connection on TV

To set up Roku on your TV, connect the HDMI end of Roku to the HDMI IN port on your TV. Then connect the power cable of Roku to the power supply. Now power on the TV and select HDMI as the input source.

First, you should connect Roku to the same Wi-Fi that you are connected to on your laptop. For this, press the Home button on the Roku remote. Choose Settings and select Network.

Tap Set up connection.

Choose Wireless on the right. Select the Wi-Fi network and enter its credentials to connect to it.

Then tap Connect. After that, you need to enable screen casting on Roku. For that, press Home button on Roku remote. Choose Settings. Go down to System.

Tap Screen mirroring on the left.

Choose Prompt.

Exit from Settings.

Step 2: Configuring Connection on Laptop

Since Roku also uses a wireless interface, you need to follow the same steps as you did in the Miracast to establish a connection.