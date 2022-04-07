Picture this. You have two speakers but playing on either one isn’t loud enough for you. Wouldn’t it be better if you could play your favorite song on both speakers at once?

After connecting your mobile/laptop to multiple Bluetooth speakers, you can enjoy a more realistic and rich sound experience with the stereo mode.

So, without further ado let’s dive right into the article to learn how you can connect multiple Bluetooth speakers.

Why You Are Unable to Connect to Multiple Speakers

There are several reasons why you are sometimes unable to connect to multiple speakers. Some of the most probable ones are as follow:

Devices are out of range from the speakers or vice-versa. Different brands not supported Same brand but different models of the device not supported Bluetooth version 5 not supported by the device

How to Connect Multiple Bluetooth Speakers

First make sure your device has Bluetooth Version 5 to connect multiple Bluetooth speakers. Depending upon the type of device you want to connect, we have covered every possible method such as using an app or using in-built Bluetooth features.

Also, we recommend you to perform the following preliminary tasks before moving onto the methods so that you don’t run into unnecessary hassles later.

Turn on the speakers you want to connect. Make sure your Bluetooth speakers are in pairing mode. You can confirm it by looking at the Bluetooth LED indicator which flashes when it is paired. Turn on the discovery mode on your mobile device or laptop.

Once you have completed all the tasks, you can now proceed to the methods.

On Windows Devices

Press Windows + I key to open Settings app. Navigate to Devices > Bluetooth & other devices. Toggle the button under Bluetooth to On. Click on the plus icon next to Add Bluetooth or other device. Under Add a device, click on the Bluetooth option. Wait for the scan to finish. Select your speaker. Repeat the above steps to connect other speakers.

On Mac Devices

On the top-left corner of the screen, click on the Apple icon. Select the System Preferences option. Under the Internet & Wireless section, click on Bluetooth. Click on the Turn Bluetooth On button. Wait until the scan for the speakers finishes. Select and pair to connect both of your speakers. Now, navigate to Go> Utilities>Audio MIDI Setup. At the bottom of the window, click on the plus icon and select Create multi-output device.

On the right pane, tick the checkbox of your speakers Go back to System Preferences. Click on Sound. Under the Output tab, select the Multi-Output Device option.



Once you have completed all the steps, you can now play/stream audio to multiple Bluetooth speakers.

Using the Speaker Manufacturer’s App

Some of the speaker manufacturers like Bose come with their own app to connect multiple speakers. So, you just need to install the app and follow its instructions. However, the speakers must be of the same model of the same brand or at least the same brand.

Using In-built Features on the Phone

You can use the Dual audio feature to connect to multiple speakers or headphones at once.

However, only Samsung devices support this feature and there are only a handful of Samsung phones that have this feature. You can check online if your phone has this feature.

Here’s how you can use the Dual Audio feature:

Open the Settings app, tap on the Bluetooth option. Toggle it On. Next to your device name, tick the checkbox to make it discoverable. Tap on Scan and tap on the speaker to pair with it. Repeat the above steps to connect to another speaker. Then, go to Connections > Bluetooth > Advanced. Turn on Dual audio.

Now, you have connected to both speakers. Swipe the screen to open Quick Access panel to control each device’s audio from Media.

iPhone mobile phones have a similar feature called Audio Sharing that allows them to connect to multiple speakers simultaneously. However, it works only with Homepod speakers and iPhones with iOS version 11.4 or higher.

How to Check the Bluetooth Version for Your Device

If you are not sure what Bluetooth version your device is currently running, you can easily find that out in this section.

Here’s how you can check the Bluetooth version of your device.

On Windows Devices

Press Windows + X key. Select the Device Manager option. Expand the Bluetooth dropdown. Right-click on the Bluetooth device and select Properties option. Under the Advanced tab and next to the Firmware field, notice the LMP version.

If your LMP version is 9.X or more, then you have Bluetooth 5.0.

On Android Devices

Open the Settings app. Scroll down to the Application manager and tap on it. Swipe right to the ALL tab and tap on Bluetooth share. Under the Bluetooth share, and next to the Version you can see the Bluetooth version of the device



On Mac

Click on the Apple icon on the top-left corner. Select the About this mac option. Then, click on the System report button. In the Hardware section, find Bluetooth and click on it. On the right pane, look out for the LMP Version. If the LMP Version is 0x9 then your device supports Bluetooth version 5. Likewise, if it’s 0x6 then the device supports Bluetooth Version 4.



Frequently Asked Questions

I Want to Remove All Bluetooth speakers Connected Previously From My Phone. How Do I Do It?

If you don’t want the devices to appear on the paired devices list that were connected to your phone via Bluetooth, you can unpair all the devices. First, turn on the Bluetooth on your phone. Then, tap on each paired device and then tap Unpair.

How Can I Upgrade the Bluetooth Version of My Phone?

The Bluetooth version on your phone is decided by the Bluetooth module hardware. It comes in-built into your mobile phone. To change the Bluetooth version, you have to change that module hardware.

However, it is too risky as you have to open up its motherboard and change it manually. It can also void your warranty or in the worst case scenario, damage your phone.

What Is Bluetooth Version 5?

Bluetooth version 5 is the latest version of Bluetooth with two key features, Bluetooth Low Energy and Dual Audio.

Bluetooth Low Energy is intended to minimize power usage. This saves battery life of your audio device which ultimately means your device can play audio for a longer period.

On the other hand, Dual Audio is the feature that enables you to connect multiple speakers or headphones to a single device such as your phone.