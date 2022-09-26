The DualShock 4 can last and play for years, but it has a few shortcomings. For example, you may miss the cable or a key piece, and so you may wonder how to connect a PS4 controller without a USB?

The PS4 (and the PS5) make it very easy to plug the controller and sync it with the USB cable. The process is still easy if you don’t have the cable at the moment, but you still need another controller to find the UI options.

Like so, you can still connect the peripheral to a PS4, a PS5, a Windows PC, or a macOS system without a USB cable. In other words, our troubleshooter covers the main systems where you’d use the DualShock 4.

How to Connect PS4 Controller Without USB?

We’re offering the steps to connect your controller to PS4 and PS5 consoles without the USB cable. We’re also covering connections to PCs.

For consoles, you still need another controller to plug in an additional wireless controller. If you don’t have another controller, you can plug a keyboard and a mouse into the console and browse the UI with the setup.

On PC, you can use your mouse as always to find the option you need on the Bluetooth menu.

Connect PS4 Controller to PS4 Console

Let’s say you’re using the console with your controller (or keyboard and mouse), but now you want to plug in another controller.

Let’s also say that the extra controller doesn’t have a USB cable for itself. You may have lost it, or it may not work anymore.

Regardless, the way to sync it into the console would be through the user interface. These are the steps:

On your PS4, go to Settings. Select Devices. Select Bluetooth Devices. Go to your extra PS4 controller, and hold down the PS & Share buttons simultaneously for about 5 seconds. The extra peripheral should appear on Bluetooth Devices. Select it -the devices with a green dot are ready to use, while the others are off. Your extra controller is now available for the console.

Likewise, you can connect as many controllers as you want, even without the USB cable. This method will always work unless the controller is damaged or out of charge.

Connect PS4 Controller to PS5 Console

The process is similar on the PS5. See, you can use a DualShock 4 on the newer console to play older-gen games. So, naturally, you can connect it.

Let’s say you have a DualSense 5 peripheral already synced to the console. You can use it to browse through the UI and pair the older controller:

Use your main controller to go to Settings. Select Accessories. Go to General. On the right side of the screen, select Bluetooth Accessories. Find your DualShock 4 (the controller you want to pair). Then, hold the Share and PS buttons for five seconds simultaneously. The DualShock 4 should now appear on the menu. Select it in the “Accessories found” area.

Connect PS4 Controller to Windows

You’re already using a keyboard and mouse on your computer, so the process is easier to solve. So, you can go to the Bluetooth menu and sync the DualShock 4 item without using the micro-USB cable.

Here’re the steps for Windows 10 or 11:

Click the Windows button and type “Bluetooth” on the search bar. Open “Bluetooth and other devices.” Turn on Bluetooth (move the slider). Click on Add device. Select Bluetooth.

Go to your controller. Then, press and hold the Share and PS button simultaneously for about 5 seconds. You’ll know the controller engaged the pair mode when the light bar starts to blink. Select your device from the Bluetooth list.

Now, if you have paired the controller before, you’ll need to remove it. Click the “…” and select Remove to do it.

Connect PS4 Controller to Mac

Lastly, the process on Apple devices also requires you to visit its Devices menu. You don’t need the DualShock 4’s USB cable to connect it to your macOS computer.

Here’re the steps:

Click the upper-left Apple logo. Select System Preferences. Go to Bluetooth. Turn the Bluetooth On. On the right, you’ll see a list of available devices.

Go to your DualShock 4 controller and press the PS and Share buttons simultaneously. Hold the buttons for about 5 seconds until the blue light starts blinking. Click the Connect button next to your controller.

How to Connect A PS4 Controller With A USB Cable?

If you’re wondering how to connect the PS4 controller to your console or computer, the USB cable offers an easy-mode connection. We have compiled the methods to do so below:

Connect PS4 Controller to PS4 Console

Here’re the steps you need to follow:

Turn on your console (PS4 or PS5). Plug the controller into the console with its USB cable. Press the PS button on the controller. When you see the controller’s light bar blinking white or blue, it means the controller is synced to the console. You can now unplug the cable.

There’s a secondary way that doesn’t require you to unplug the cable. It’s the way to go for older wired-only controllers, or in case your peripheral doesn’t have much charge. Here’re the steps:

Power up the console. Plug the controller into the console.

Press and hold the PS button for about 3 seconds. When you see the light bar blinking blue or white, it means it has made a connection.

Connect PS4 Controller to PC

And lastly, it’s quite easy to connect a PS4 controller to Windows or macOS:

Plug the controller into one of the USB ports on your PC with its USB cable. Press the PS button.

That’s it. And you’ll be able to use the controller on Steam, as it offers full support for the DualShock 4 and the DualSense 5. Alternatively, you can use DS4Windows to play on Windows outside of Steam.

Additionally, Sony offers the PS Now app for Windows users, allowing you to play PS4 and PS5 games on PC. Lastly, you can use the controllers on your PC while using the Remote Play app.