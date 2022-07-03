Mobile gaming can improve by using a console peripheral. If you have an iOS 14.5 device (or further), we’re teaching you how to connect PS5 controller to iPhone.

Apple’s 2021 iOS 14.5 software update upgraded the operative system with a suite of new features. Some of these appeal to gamers. In particular, it allows you to connect console controllers for game streaming or iOS games.

The controllers it supports include:

DualShock 4 controllers

DualSense 5 controllers

Xbox Series controllers

Xbox One controllers

Other generic Bluetooth controllers

The compatibility between Apple devices and other brands’ items is often not intuitive. Therefore, we’ve decided to explain how these new features work.

How to Connect PS5 Controller to iPhone?

iOS 14.5 or later is available for iPhone and iPad devices. It grants these devices the ability to stream PS5 and PS4 games through the PlayStation Remote Play App. You can play these games with PlayStation controllers.

Similarly, Xbox controllers work on Apple devices via the Game Pass streaming service.

Additionally, you can download PlayStation and Xbox controllers to play iOS games from the App store. Not all games will offer extra controller support, though.

Lastly, since 2020, Apple Arcade games have offered controller support. The service makes it compelling to use peripherals with iPhone, iPad, and tvOS devices. Also, Apple Arcade has worked with controllers since 2019’s iOS 13.

The steps are the same regardless of how you play on Apple tablets and smartphones. The instructions will also work for other Bluetooth controllers.

What’s more, the process is fast and easy. It has a downside: PS5 controllers won’t have their special features. Namely, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback won’t work.

Check Your Operating System

The first step is checking the operative system. You need to have iOS 14.5 or later to use the console controller. However, older iPhones and iPads may be out of date.

So, here’s how to check the operative system version:

Tap the Menu button to open the main menu Go to Settings Select About Check your software version. You may have iOS 15 or later. But if the operating system is below 14.5, you can’t use controllers outside Apple Arcade

Pair Your Controller via BlueTooth

The next step is pairing your DualSense controller to your iPhone or iPad via BlueTooth. Remember the steps work on Xbox and other generic BlueTooth controllers:

On your iPhone or iPad, open Settings Go to Bluetooth Slide the Bluetooth to On. The slider will look green when the slider is on Your PS5 controller on by pressing its PS button Press the Share button at the top-left of the controller to engage its “Pairing” mode Go back to your iPad or iPhone. The DualSense controller should appear on the Bluetooth menu under “Other Devices“ Tap your controller to pair it with your iOS device If you want to disconnect DualSense from your iPhone or tabler, you can go back to the same menu and tap the Disconnect button. Then, you may tab “Forget This Device” to cancel pairing between these two devices.

How to Use PS5 Controller With iOS and iPad?

Connecting your PS5 controller to iOS devices is easy, but using it properly may not be simple.

In particular, the controller scheme for each game is not as intuitive as you think. On the one hand, it would work exactly as it does on the console while using PlayStation Remote Play.

However, titles you try from the iOS store or Apple Arcade are harder to understand. For example, FPS games like Call of Duty Mobile don’t work the same on PlayStation or Xbox controllers. Call of Duty, for example, works better on Xbox controllers.

In general, Xbox and PlayStation controllers work differently. For example, the A button on the Xbox doesn’t always correspond to the Cross button on the PlayStation.

So, you may need to map the buttons on each game. Otherwise, you don’t even get instructions to tell you what the triggers and buttons do on games.

Lastly, there’s no Sont or Apple mount for the DualSense controller, but there’re official options from Microsoft. However, there’re some non-official mounts, though, like options from the brand Ovio.

Customize Your Controller on iOS

To improve your experience, it might be best to customize your controller settings. Again, you’d need iOS 14.5 or higher.

Then, after you pair the controller, here’s what you can do:

Go to Settings Select General Tap Game Controller

You can re-map buttons, disable video clips, disable screenshots, and adjust feedback configurations.

How to Use PlayStation Remote Play?

PlayStation Remote Play is a free app for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It allows you to stream games from your PlayStation console to other screens.

To use Remote Play, you’d need to download the app from the App Store and log in with the same PSN account you use on your PS4 or PS5.

Then, if you have an internet connection with at least 5Mbps, you can play any of the games on your PS4 or PS5 from your secondary device. Sony recommends a 15Mbps download speed, though.

Also, you can commend your controller peripheral, as I explained above. You can do it before or after opening up Remote Play.

Before you start, though, you have to activate Remote Play on your PS4 or your PS5.

Enable Remote Play on PS4

On your PS4, you can enable Remote Play like so:

Go to Settings Select Remote Play Connection Settings Turn on Remote Play Go back to Settings Select Account Management Select Activate as Your Primary PS4 Select Activate Go back to Settings Select Power Saving Settings Select Set Features Available in Rest Mode Turn on “Stay Connected to the Internet,” and turn on “Enable Turning on PS4 from Network”

Enable Remote Play on PS5

Here’s how to enable Remote Play on PS5: