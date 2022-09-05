Did you know that even if you lose the remote to your Roku streaming stick, you can still access and navigate through it with ease? Fortunately, Roku makes it easy due to its accessible app on your phone.

With the app, you can scroll down, change the settings, reset Roku, and so much more using a virtual remote. Below, let’s look at how to connect your Roku to Wi-Fi using the said method.

How to Connect Roku to Wi-Fi Without Remote?

Prior to diving into the steps, it’s important that your Roku must be already connected to your existing Wi-Fi. That way, you can have Roku connected to your phone and then switch to another Wi-Fi network.

Here’s how you can easily do it:

Install the Roku app on your phone. It’s available on both the Play Store and the App Store. Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your Roku stick. Launch the Roku app on your phone. Then, tap on the Devices option in the bottom-right of the screen.

You should now see your Roku device detected on the app. But, if you can’t find your device, restart the app or your Roku.



Your app may also not detect your Roku device if it’s turned off. When you don’t have its remote, you can simply turn it on by pressing the Power button. Alternatively, you can also use a universal remote to turn it on.

Now, tap on Remote, and you’ll see a virtual remote on the screen.

Using it, go to Settings on your Roku device’s homepage. Then, go to the Network option.

Choose the Set Up Connection option. Your Roku device will now start looking for a new Wi-Fi network. Select a network and then type in the password.

After connecting to a network, the virtual remote on your phone will be disconnected. So, the next step is to connect your phone to the same new network as your Roku device.

Now, you can again start using your phone as a virtual remote to use Roku.

How to Connect Roku to the Internet Using an Ethernet Cable?

Although the method above to connect Roku to Wi-Fi without using a remote is effective, you may run into some issues sometimes. If the Wi-Fi signal is not strong enough or your Roku isn’t already connected to Wi-Fi, the steps above might not work. In such cases, you can opt for an ethernet cable.

However, it can be tricky as only a few selected versions, like the Roku Ultra, come with an ethernet cable port on the back. Additionally, if you use a Roku TV, you can check if it has an ethernet port on the backside. If you find the ports and connect your Roku device directly to your router, you can follow these steps.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need a remote to perform the following solution. You may go for this method if you’re only having connectivity issues with the Wi-Fi network.