How to Connect Roku to WiFi With or Without Remote

Roku streaming devices provide endless entertainment to their users. But, to enjoy the streaming experience, you must connect it to a strong Wi-Fi connection.

There can be several instances when you might need to reconnect your device to Wi-Fi. If you have recently performed a factory reset on your Roku or reset the network connection, you must join a Wi-Fi network again.

In this article, we have compiled simple steps to connect your Roku streaming stick and TV to Wi-Fi.

How to Connect Roku to Wi-Fi?

During the initial setup, you will be prompted to connect your Roku device to the internet. So, you can simply choose a Wireless network and connect it. Once your Roku device establishes Wi-Fi during the setup, you can also set up a new connection from the Roku Network settings anytime.

You can find out the steps for it below.

Before you begin, there are a few points you need to note. Ensure you enter the correct Wi-Fi password.

Try positioning your Wi-Fi router and Roku device as near as possible for better internet connectivity.

Reboot your Wi-Fi router if your internet is lagging on other devices.

During the Initial Set Up

If you are in the initial setup of the Roku device, you can follow the given steps to connect your Roku to Wi-Fi.

On Roku Streaming Stick

Select your Preferred language on the let’s get started screen.

Then, on Network, choose Set up Connection Click on Wireless On Choose your network screen, you will see lists of Wi-Fi. If your network is not on the list, click on Scan again to see all networks.

Now, click on your Wi-Fi network. Enter your Wi-Fi password on the pop-up box

Click on Connect and confirm by selecting the OK option

On Roku TV

On the Language screen, choose your preferred language

Then, select your country

Click on Set up for Home use

Now, on Connect to the Internet, choose Wireless > Set up new wireless connection

Your Roku TV will scan for all available wireless networks. On choose your network screen, press on your Wi-Fi network. (In case the TV does not display your Wi-Fi network, click on Scan again to see all networks) On the Wireless window, enter your Wi-Fi password Finally, select Connect option

Your Roku TV will start checking for both Wireless Connection and Internet Connection. Your device will connect to Wi-Fi if it checks both boxes with a Green tick.



Note: If you do not see a Green tick on either of them, you can try reconnecting to another available Wi-Fi network from the same screen.

Connect to A New Wi-Fi

If your Roku device has already been connected to Wi-Fi before, but you want to change a Wi-Fi network, check out the steps for it below. The steps for Roku TV and Roku streaming stick are the same.

With the Home button of your remote, open the Home screen Choose Settings

Go to Network > Set up connection Click on Wireless

From the lists of Wi-Fi networks, choose your Wi-Fi network to connect Then, on the dialogue box, enter your Wi-Fi password

Choose Connect option

How to Connect Roku to Wi-Fi Hotspot?

In case you encounter issues with your Wi-Fi, you can try connecting to Wi-Fi Hotspot. You can create a hotspot on your smartphone or PC. Then, connect it to your Roku. For your reference, we have compiled the steps for creating a Wi-Fi hotspot for iOS.

Step 1: Create a Hotspot

Open Settings on your smartphone Tap Cellular

On Cellular Data, Drag the toggle to the right to turn it on Now, choose Personal Hotspot

Switch the toggle right for Allow Others to Join



Step 2: Connect Your Roku to Hotspot

On your Roku home screen, choose Settings Select Network

Choose Set up Connection > Wireless

Click on your Wi-Fi Hotspot Enter credentials and select Connect



Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Connect Your Roku to Wi-Fi Without Remote?

Luckily, using the Roku smart app, you can connect your Roku to Wi-Fi without a remote. But, you can only change your Wi-Fi network if you have already set up a connection on your Roku before. You cannot connect to Wi-Fi during the initial setup without a remote.

Why Roku Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi?

If you encounter Roku not connecting to Wi-Fi, it could be due to a weak Wi-Fi signal. In such cases, you can improve connectivity by changing the wireless network. You could also change your Wi-Fi password. For more detailed fixes, you can check our other article on Roku won’t connect to Wi-Fi.